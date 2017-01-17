TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

DEVELOPMENT PLANS PRESENTED IN PRESTON

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Mohegan tribal officials presented plans to Preston town officials for redeveloping the former Norwich State Hospital site. The proposed $200 million to $600 million project was the topic of a special meeting of the Preston Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night. That meeting followed an event held earlier in the day at the tribe’s Sky Tower Hotel, where dignitaries including Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney attended an unveiling of the plans for a non-gambling resort.

The proposal for the old hospital grounds includes an indoor water park, a synthetic ski area, outdoor adventure park, hotels, marina and other attractions. Malloy announced Tuesday the state Bond Commission, which he chairs, will vote on appropriating $10 million to finish clearing the grounds of the former State Hospital.

ALLEGED TEEN MURDERER ARRAIGNED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A judge has maintained a $1 million bond for a teenager charged with murder in the death of a dirt biker who went missing the day after Christmas.

19 year old Kevin Weismore appeared briefly Tuesday in Danielson Superior Court.

Police say Weismore led officers to the body of Todd Allen in a wooded area near Weismore’s home in Sterling. The arrest warrant says Weismore told police he stabbed Allen to death during a drug deal after Allen pulled a gun. Allen left his house on his dirt bike Dec. 26. A massive search in Connecticut and Rhode Island turned up nothing.

Weismore didn’t address the court. The case was transferred to the Windham Judicial District because of its seriousness.

BOBCAT ATTACK

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (AP) – A bobcat that injured three women has been shot and killed. The attack happened Tuesday in a greenhouse in Colchester. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the bobcat jumped on one woman and the others were scratched while trying to help her. The women were taken to a local medical center to be evaluated and treated. Police responded shortly before noon and killed the bobcat. DEEP says it’s rare for bobcats to attack people, and most often rabies is the cause of that. The bobcat was taken to the state health lab for a rabies test. The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider for residential and day programs.

DROUGHT EASING

Reservoir water levels have gone up in the past month or so for Norwich Public Utilities customers. NPU Assistant General Manager Chris LaRose says the reservoirs are at 66-percent capacity, about 10-percent higher than late November. LaRose says water levels started to go up in late December, and are expected to continue to rise this winter, due to run-off from frozen ground, and less water usage by the public. However, he says we’re not out of the drought woods yet, as water levels are still some 30-percent lower than normal. N-P-U customers are still being asked to cut back on water usage by about 15-percent.

THIRD CASINO COMMUNITY MEETING

A community meeting regarding a possible third casino in Connecticut is planned for next Tuesday in East Windsor. The Mashantucket Pequot-Mohegan tribal partnership has scheduled the 7 PM gathering in the town’s middle school to get local feedback on the casino idea. East Windsor and Windsor Locks are in the running to host a possible gaming facility, to be run jointly by the two tribes. Officials hope it’ll blunt the impact of an MGM casino currently under construction in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts. Any additional casino in Connecticut requires state legislative approval.

MOHEGAN SLOTS UP

Good news on the slots front for Mohegan Sun. The gaming complex reports a six-percent increase in slots revenues last month compared to December 2015. Officials say having five Saturdays last month, with the fifth falling on New Year’s Eve helped. Foxwoods has announced its slots revenue last month was down 6-point-4 percent compared to December 2015.