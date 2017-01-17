TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

WEISMORE IN COURT

Police investigating the death of a Sterling teenager says others knew of the killing of Todd Allen and failed to come forward. In an eight-page warrant, the suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Weismore says a friend helped him dispose of Allen’s dirt bike. He also tells police that he confessed to the crime to his sister. So far, only Weismore has been charged. He’s due for arraignment today in Danielson Superior Court. Allen’s body was found Friday after he went missing the day after Christmas.

HEADED TO DC

Two Griswold Middle School students will be in Washington as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Both Jackson Kempesta and Joey McElwee will spend a week in the nation’s capital with 2,500 other students from all 50 states for the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit. The trip, which begins tomorrow, is designed to encourage students to gain a deeper understanding of the history behind the electoral process and traditions surrounding the inauguration.

BOARD OF ED MEMBER LEAVING

Ledyard Board of Education member Rebecca Graebner announced she will be stepping down from her position effective Thursday. The Democratic board member says she will take the time to focus on her family. Graebner was first elected five years ago and is currently the longest-serving member on the board.

OPTIONS RELEASED

Stonington’s town planning staff has developed a report which outlines the options the town has for dealing with the illegal practice of short-term housing rentals. Planning and Zoning Commission members received the report Friday and will discuss it at an upcoming meeting. That discussion will not take place at tonight’s commission meeting. The options are do nothing, determine the rentals are not regulated and are allowed, or establish regulations.

NORM’S FOR SALE

A local eatery is up for sale. Norm’s Diner has been a staple in Groton since the 1950’s. Owner John Espada says he plans on leasing the diner to a new owner. He says he wants to sell the business so he can pursue other interests. Espada has told prospective buyers he wants to maintain his nine employees. Norm’s will remain open during the sale process.