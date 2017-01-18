WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









RABID BOBCAT

COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say a bobcat that jumped on a local woman and scratched two others who were trying to help her has tested positive for rabies. The attack happened Tuesday in a greenhouse in Colchester. The three women were treated at a nearby medical center. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it’s rare for bobcats to attack people, but when they do, rabies is often the cause. The bobcat was taken to the state health lab for a rabies test and the results were reported Wednesday. The greenhouse is on the property of The Caring Community, a social service provider for residential and day programs.

PUSH TO PRIVITIZE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Nonprofit human services providers say they can help solve Connecticut’s budget problems by taking over more state-operated programs, an idea that appears to be gaining steam among some legislative Democrats as well as Republicans.

The Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance on Wednesday unveiled a proposal to shift developmental disability residential services and mental health and substance abuse treatment programs from the state to the private sector. The group says its plan would save $1.3 billion over three years. The proposal comes as Connecticut faces a projected $1.5 billion deficit in the fiscal year beginning July 1. Connecticut has a system where both state employees and private nonprofit providers deliver state services. While many Republicans have pushed to privatize those programs, more Democrats, including Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, support the idea.

TRIAL POSTPONED ONE DAY

The murder trial of LaShawn Cecil will begin Thursday. Its start was delayed a day so jury selection could be concluded. Cecil is on trial in the shooting death of 26-year old Norwich resident Jaclyn Wirth in her Mohegan Park apartment in December 2011. Cecil’s charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. The trial in New London Superior Court is expected to take two to three weeks.

POSSIBLE CUTS COULD ENDANGER SEAT

The head of Southeast Area Transit, or SEAT, says possible state funding cuts to transit districts could mean cutbacks in service, and maybe the eventual elimination of SEAT bus routes. General Manager Michael Carroll tells the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments Wednesday that a proposed budget cut he discovered in a state Department of Transportation document suggests a 50-percent reduction in funding for the transit districts in 2018, and a total elimination of the funding by 2019. Carroll says SEAT would most likely shut its doors for good if that happens. The topic is expected to be brought up during a Thursday morning breakfast the Council of Governments is having with state legislative leaders. The gathering is at 8 AM at the SECOG offices in the Norwich Business Park.

BROOKLYN MAN CHARGED IN ASSAULT OF GIRLFRIEND

A Brooklyn man was to be arraigned on assault charges after allegedly tackling his girlfriend to the ground, hitting her with a frying pan, and then attempting to throw a machete at her. 39-year old Jason Wilbur was arrested Tuesday night and charged with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and possession of a dangerous weapon. State police say the alleged assault happened while a child was present. He was being held on 100-thousand dollar bond, and was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Danielson Superior Court.

TRIANGLE SITE HEARING

Griswold’s Inland Wetlands Commission holds a public hearing Thursday night at 7 regarding a company’s application to remediate the former Triangle Plastic Wire and Cable property in Jewett City. Green Earth Triangle, LLC is looking to clean up the abandoned industrial site, so it can be re-zoned for mixed-use development. First Selectman Kevin Skulczyk says it could eventually be developed for housing. The hearing is at Griswold Town Hall.