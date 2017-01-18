WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

FEES RAISED AND LOWERED

It’ll cost city residents more and out-of-town residents less to rent the Mohegan Park picnic pavilions on the weekends. Norwich aldermen last night agree to charge a flat 200 dollar fee for everyone. Up till now, those living within Norwich were charged 175 dollars, while non city residents paid 250-dollars. Public works director Ryan Thompson says the flat fee structure more accurately covers the cost of upkeep, while it also prevents people from using an in-town relative or friend to rent the facility to get the lower rate.

THIRD SNOWMOBILE DEATH

(Piscataquis County, ME) — A Rhode Island man becomes Maine’s third snowmobile fatality this winter. The Maine Warden Service says the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday when 53-year-old Edmond D. Imondi from Foster failed to make a curve on a trail in Piscataquis County. Imondi was pronounced dead at the scene.

EXTENSION SOUGHT

In Old Lyme, the Board of Selectman last night requesting an extension to the review period for a long-term proposal for the Northeast Corridor, which calls for a rail bypass between Old Saybrook and Kenyon, R.I. The panel is also advocating for upgrades to the existing rail line. The request, unanimously approved by the Selectman, recommends the Federal Railroad Administration extend the comment period by at least 30 days. The FRA has rejected a similar request from officials in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

BEAKY DECLINES

Tuesday, inside Danielson Superior Court, Plainfield’s 30-year-old Corey Beaky rejected a state offer to settle his case short of a trial. In 2014, police say Beaky failed to control two Rottweilers before they viciously attacked a Canterbury woman. His case will now move to pre-trial proceedings. Beaky is due back in court on Feb 23.

WIRTH MURDER TRIAL TODAY

The Jaclyn Wirth murder trial will begin today in New London Superior court. A jury will begin hearing evidence against 36-year-old Lashawn Cecil of Taftville, who is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces 25 to 60 years in prison. Wirth was shot through her Norwich apartment door. The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.