THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

DERBYGATE ETHICS HEARING

Five Norwich officials named in ethics complaints regarding their participation in a lavish all-expense paid trip last May to the Kentucky Derby tell the city’s ethics commission the trip may have been a bad idea, but it doesn’t violate Norwich ethics rules.. A two-hour hearing at city hall Thursday night drew some 100 spectators. Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda admits the trip, as well as those that have occurred in the three previous years, has tarnished the image of the city and NPU, for which he apologizes. He says the Kentucky Derby trips were completely under the control of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, which paid for all expenses. He says the trips, described as strategic retreats by CMEEC, were helpful in improving relations between the cooperative’s member utilities, especially NPU and Groton Public Utilities. The complainants didn’t address the ethics panel, which is now expected to review the hearing testimony at its February 13th meeting.

DEAD TEEN ID

State police have released the identity of a male teenager found dead late Wednesday night along Interstate 395 southbound in Killingly. 15-year old Gabriel Stapleton of Killingly was found in the right shoulder of the roadway around 11 PM between exits 41 and 38. He was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam where he was pronounced dead. Police say the death is not a criminal act. Stapleton’s body has been taken to the state chief medical examiner for an autopsy.

STONINGTON PHYSICIAN FINED

Stonington doctor David Burchenal has been fined 8-thousand dollars by the Connecticut Medical Examining Board for failing to provide adequate care for a patient who later died of cancer in his urinary tract. Burchenal has also been placed on three years probation, meaning another doctor must randomly review his patient records, and that Burchenal must also take a course in assessing urinary tract infections. State officials say Burchenal neglected to properly treat George Ruffo of Stonington, after blood work showed abnormally high red blood cell counts. Ruffo died in December 2014. Doctor Burchenal didn’t dispute the allegations against him.

TROOP E TROOPER UNDER INVESTIGATION

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police have launched an internal affairs investigation into a trooper over Facebook postings with graphic language about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant on Thursday confirmed the investigation into Trooper Jeffrey Rogers, a 17-year veteran of the force based at Troop E in Montville. Rogers did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment. The Hartford Courant reports that postings on Rogers’ Facebook page earlier this week said he responded to the Newtown school where 20 children and six educators were shot to death in 2012. The newspaper reports the postings said Rogers watched as children were removed from the school “stacked like cord wood” and as the medical examiner walked through the school “like a butcher through a slaughter house.”

MALL HIT AND RUN

Waterford police are investigating what’s considered to be a hit-and-run death. Officers say a man was killed Wednesday night or early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in a Crystal Mall parking lot. The southbound side of Route 85 in front of the mall was closed for several hours as police investigated. The victim’s name has not been released as of yet. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Waterford PD.

RI BUDGET PROPOSAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo has released a $9.25 billion budget plan that relies on new sales tax revenue from online retailers such as Amazon and cuts to Medicaid programs. The Democrat submitted the plan to state lawmakers Thursday. It would close an expected $66.2 million shortfall in the 2018 fiscal year. A projected revenue boost from online sales taxes is helping to reduce the state’s structural deficit. Seattle-based giant Amazon recently announced it will begin collecting the state’s 7 percent sales tax for the first time on Feb. 1. New spending in the budget plan includes cutting municipal car taxes by 30 percent by reimbursing cities and towns $58 million for the lost revenue. It also proposes $10 million for the first year of a new free college tuition program.