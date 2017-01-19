THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









QUOTA A FLUKE

Reductions which took place Jan. 1 in federal quotas for the commercial fluke catch could have a catastrophic effect on Connecticut’s small remaining fishing fleet, prompting lawmakers to ask the commerce secretary to change rules. Yesterday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal pressed Commerce Secretary-nominee Wilbur Ross to use his authority to change quotas for fish species including fluke.

MOHEGANS GO TO WASHINGTON

A contingent of Mohegan tribal leaders will attend tomorrow’s inauguration in Washington, DC. The group will also participate in a meeting today between representatives of tribal groups and members of Donald Trump’s transition team. Leaders from the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will not be making the trip.

BODY FOUND AT MALL

Police are investigating a body found at the Crystal Mall in Waterford. Authorities say the body was found in the parking lot this morning. However, the southbound side of Route 85 at Dayton Place, in front of the mall was closed as police investigate. They are calling it a “suspicious’ death.

WESTERLY CHILD PORN CHARGES

(Westerly, RI) — A Westerly man is facing child pornography charges after being indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury. Court documents show 39-year-old Jay Gaccione coerced two minor victims “to engage in sexually explicit conduct.” The incidents happened between April 2014 and April 2016. Gaccione was arrested in November.

SADDLE UP

New details today on the Kentucky Derby trip taken by some Norwich officials complements of the local electric cooperative. “The Bulletin” reports that Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda’s parents went to the race in 2015. The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative paid more than $1,600 for Richard and Margaret Bilda to fly to Kentucky from Fort Myers, Florida and back. Bilda referred questions about his mom and dad to CMEEC’s executive director. The Norwich Ethics Commission hears complaints on the Derby trips tonight.

OD LEADS TO PRISON

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – An East Lyme man is facing up to two decades in prison after admitting he provided heroin to another man who fatally overdosed in a running vehicle last summer with a young child in the back seat. Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Stevens pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin in New Haven federal court on Wednesday. His sentencing is scheduled for mid-April. Federal prosecutors say authorities identified Stevens after investigating a June overdose death in East Lyme. Authorities say Stevens met the man at his home. The man received heroin shortly before his fatal overdose. The medical examiner’s office determined the man died from an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. It’s 50 times more powerful than heroin.