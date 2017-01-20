FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









MALLOY NOT THRILLED WITH INAUGURATION SPEECH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech was designed for his supporters, not the entire country. In attendance at Friday’s ceremonies, the Democrat said the address was “a speech that was designed for, at best, 48 percent of the folks who voted” in the November election. Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, tells The Associated Press he wants to work with the administration. He’s urging the new Republican president to “stop being a candidate and become our president,” which he says “means a heartfelt attempt to be the president for all.” An active supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton, Malloy was critical of Trump during the campaign. In turn, Trump called Malloy “a bad governor.” Malloy is participating in the Women’s March in Hartford on Saturday.

POSSIBLE BUDGET SURPLUS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget director is estimating Connecticut will now end this fiscal year with a surplus. In a letter released Friday to the State Comptroller, Ben Barnes credited “strong collections over the past few months” from the corporation tax for the projected $23.3 million surplus in the general fund, the state’s main spending account. The budget is also benefiting from the state’s recent $31.5 million share from a nationwide settlement with Moody’s credit rating agency. However, Barnes says revenues from the state sales tax “continue to underperform our monthly targets” and projected income tax revenues have been revised downward. For much of the year, deficits have been projected for this fiscal year. The new fiscal year, which begins July 1, is estimated to be $1.5 billion in deficit.

NORWICH MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING, CRASHING TRUCK



Police have charged a Norwich man with stealing a box truck, leading police on a chase, and then hitting a state police cruiser. 44-year old Peter Smith allegedly took the truck from a Tallman Street residence early Friday morning. He led city police on a chase through East Main and North Main Streets. State police then took up the chase as it continued on Interstate 395 north into Sterling. They say Smith intentionally then hit a cruiser, and became stuck in a roadside culvert. He was taken into custody at around 4:40 AM. He’s charged with third-degree larceny, engaging officers in a pursuit, and operating with a suspended license.

BOND MEETING CANCELLED

It’ll be awhile longer before the state bonding commission is expected to approve 10-million dollars to complete the clean-up of the former state hospital grounds in Preston. A January 27th meeting of the panel has been cancelled, with a new meeting date of early February anticipated. Preston officials don’t expect the delay to affect planned February 2nd and 4th public meetings regarding a draft development plan by the Mohegan tribe to develop the former Hospital site.

BUYING BEER MEANS JAIL TIME



Going to buy beer means a Danielson man will head back to prison. Authorities say 37-year old Joseph Sandman bought beer at a package store last month, which violated a pre-trial supervisory program he was under while out on bond. Sandman is facing charges of assaulting two under-aged girls over the past several years. His bonds have now been raised by 50-thousand dollars. The Assistant State’s Attorney says Sandman has previously failed to comply with the terms of his supervision. He’s due back in court February 10th.

FORMER WESTERLY MAN SENTENCED FOR MURDER



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder and sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman. State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said David Roscoe, formerly of Westerly, was sentenced Friday in the killing of Germaine Mouchon of West Warwick. Roscoe was convicted in September after a trial. The killing remained unsolved until 2015, when Mouchon’s grandson inquired about the case with West Warwick Police. A detective then requested a DNA test on forensic evidence collected at the crime scene. The DNA was run though the Combined DNA Index System and came back with a match to Roscoe, who is now 60. He had been convicted previously of child molestation and felony assault.