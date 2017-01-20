FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE











SAVING MILLSTONE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – As low energy prices put strains on operators of U.S. nuclear plants, some Connecticut lawmakers want to reduce any risk the Millstone Power Station in Waterford will close by allowing it to sell power directly to the state. The owners of Connecticut’s only nuclear power plant have described their vulnerability to trends affecting the industry nationwide in meetings with legislators; they have expressed interest in bidding for state contracts. State Rep. Lonnie Reed, a Branford Democrat on the Energy and Technology Committee, said it is important to try to prevent the possible closing of a plant that provides more than half of the electricity used in Connecticut. She said the legislation expected to be introduced this session will be a “pre-emptive strike to deal with the realities of the energy economics.”

BOY ARRESTED

Police in Stonington have charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree larceny, after they say he stole an SUV in the New Haven area and drove it here. Police say two boys, one of which was charged, left a youth facility and then stole the running SUV. Following his arrest, the boy was turned over to juvenile parole officers.

MED RECORDS GO ELECTRONIC

In a ceremony held yesterday, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital celebrated a new electronic medical records system. The system, which is going live this morning, is called the Epic system. The installation of the new system is a key piece of the integration of L&M into the Yale-New Haven Health Network.

TRIANGLE PROPERTY PROGRESSING

For many years, the former Triangle Plastic Wire and Cable property in Jewett City has sat abandoned. But that may change very soon as a proposal to develop the former industrial site continues to move forward. The plan includes 20 to 30-thousand square feet of retail space and 50 tiny houses. Because the property is currently zoned for industrial use, the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission would have to approve a re-zoning of the site for the project to get off the ground. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Conservation Commission signed off on a proposal to remediate the property during its meeting last night.