SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MOTHER CHARGED WITH RISK OF INJURY TO A MINOR

WOLCOTT – Police have charged the mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in the middle of a street in Wolcott. WFSB-TV reports that cars stopped on the road Thursday afternoon to help the toddler, who was wearing only a diaper and a shirt. The child’s mother, 24-year-old Kaila Lanfair, told police her daughter had been asleep when she went into a bathroom. When she heard cars screeching to a halt outside the home she looked outside and saw the girl in the road. Lanfair said her front door has childproof knobs and she doesn’t know how her daughter got out. Police say Lanfair is charged with risk of injury to a minor. The investigation is continuing.

MOTORCYCLE HELMETS UNDER REVIEW

Hartford, Ct. – A new law is being proposed by the house co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee requiring all motorcyclists in Connecticut to wear a helmet. Rep. Tony Guerrera (D-Rocky Hill) says the measure is being proposed to start a conversation about the issue, and to hear from experts on both the pro’s and con’s of the requirement of helmets. Presently, only minors are required to wear a helmet on a motorcycle in Connecticut. The state did have a helmet law covering all riders, but it was repealed in 1977.



NORWICH POLICE DEPT COLOR GUARD AT AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME



Norwich Chief of Police Patrick J. Daley announced members of the Norwich Police Department Color Guard Unit will participate in a combined New England States Honor Guard and present the colors for the NFL’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium tomorrow. The Norwich Police Color Guard has a rich tradition of presenting the colors at various civic events and functions within the city of Norwich and around the state. This past October the Norwich Police Color Guard Unit received the “2016 Community Service Award” from the Norwich Chapter of the NAACP.

NORWICH MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING, CRASHING TRUCK

Police have charged a Norwich man with stealing a box truck, leading police on a chase, and then hitting a state police cruiser. 44-year old Peter Smith allegedly took the truck from a Tallman Street residence early Friday morning and led city police on a chase through East Main and North Main Streets. State police then took up the chase as it continued on Interstate 395 north into Sterling. They say Smith intentionally hit a cruiser, and became stuck in a roadside culvert. He was taken into custody at around 4:40 AM. He’s charged with third-degree larceny, engaging officers in a pursuit, and operating with a suspended license.

NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH AT LEDYARD HIGH SCHOOL

Ledyard — Former UConn quarterback and Southington head coach Jonathan “D.J.” Hernandez has been named the new head football coach at Ledyard High School. Hernandez is a former Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut and graduated from UConn in 2008. Hernandez will succeed Mark Farnsworth, who coached the Colonels on an interim basis this past season.

TROOPER INVESTIGATED FOR COMMENTS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA (WFSB)

A 17-year veteran state trooper from Troop E remains under investigation for insensitive comments he recently posted on social media regarding the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. WFSB confirmed with several retired state troopers that troopers can express themselves as private citizens, but no discussion about any cases or anything that would disparage or damage the reputation of the Connecticut State Police. A statement they released said Trooper Jeff Rogers’ comments were insensitive, inappropriate and offensive to those who suffered the loss of their children and loved ones in Newtown. Trooper Rogers stated he never intended to cause further pain to the families of Sandy Hook, takes responsibility for his conduct and extends his deepest and sincerest apologies. Rogers recently announced his candidacy for Montville town council.

MALLOY COMMENTS ON TRUMPS INAUGURAL ADDRESS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech was designed for his supporters, not the entire country.

In attendance at Friday’s ceremonies, the Democrat said the address was “a speech that was designed for, at best, 48 percent of the folks who voted” in the November election.

Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, tells The Associated Press he wants to work with the administration. He’s urging the new Republican president to “stop being a candidate and become our president,” which he says “means a heartfelt attempt to be the president for all.” An active supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton, Malloy was critical of Trump during the campaign. In turn, Trump called Malloy “a bad governor.”

Malloy is participating in the Women’s March in Hartford on Saturday.

CT STATE BUDGET DIRECTOR: SURPLUS AT END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget director is estimating Connecticut will now end this fiscal year with a surplus. In a letter released Friday to the State Comptroller, Ben Barnes credited “strong collections over the past few months” from the corporation tax for the projected $23.3 million surplus in the general fund, the state’s main spending account. The budget is also benefiting from the state’s recent $31.5 million share from a nationwide settlement with Moody’s credit rating agency. However, Barnes says revenues from the state sales tax “continue to underperform our monthly targets” and projected income tax revenues have been revised downward. For much of the year, deficits have been projected for this fiscal year. The new fiscal year, which begins July 1, is estimated to be $1.5 billion in deficit.

JUDGE OK’S DELAYED START OF TESTIMONY IN EX-NFL STAR’S TRIAL

BOSTON (AP) – A judge has agreed to delay the start of testimony at the upcoming double murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. Judge Jeffrey Locke said in his ruling Friday that jury selection will still begin on Feb. 13. But he said the selected jury won’t be sworn in until March 1, giving Hernandez’s lawyers an additional 16 days to prepare for opening statements and the start of testimony. During a court hearing Thursday, Hernandez’s lawyers had asked to delay the trial. The former tight end for the New England Patriots is accused in the 2012 fatal shootings of two men he encountered in a Boston nightclub. He has pleaded not guilty. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.