SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Norwich and State Police established a perimeter for a suspect who fled on foot after exchanging gunshots with a police officer on Saturday. Norwich Police said an officer was inside Harry’s Market on Bridge Street in the Occum section of the city on Saturday evening, and another officer was entering the store when he crossed paths with a man with a gun in his possession. Police said the officer ordered the suspect to get down and release his weapon, but shot at police before fleeing on foot toward Versailles Rd. Police said the officers shot in the direction of the suspect as he ran, but it is unknown if the suspect was struck by gunfire. No officers were injured.

State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Jewett City man last seen on January 18th. The missing man named Patrick McCarthy, identified by his fiancée, is described as a 5’5” white male, with brown hair, and a brown beard. State police said his fiancée said he was last seen wearing a black Under Armor hoodie and a Jordan backpack walking north on Route 12 to Jewett City. State police said McCarthy has family in Jewett City, however his destination was unknown to his fiancée. Anyone with information on McCarthy is urged to call the Connecticut State Police in Montville at (860)848-6500.

BULLETIN: CONGRESSWOMAN TOOK TWO DERBY TRIPS

Norwich Mayor Deb Hinchey isn’t the only elected official to go on a lavish Kentucky Derby trip sponsored by a local energy cooperative. The Bulletin reports in 2013 and 2014, California congresswoman Linda Sanchez joined her husband, James Sullivan, for the trip to Louisville, Kentucky. Sullivan at the time was the chairman of the Norwich Board of Public Utilities Commission, which oversees Norwich Public Utilities. NPU is a member of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, which sponsored the trip for four straight years and had a fifth year scheduled for this May before The Bulletin ran a series of stories starting in October about the lavish trips, which included private flights and a private room at Churchill Downs, the site of the Derby. The Democratic lawmaker’s office said Friday she did not run afoul of Congressional ethics rules. Documents obtained by The Bulletin last week from CMEEC through the state’s Freedom of Information Act show that Sullivan purchased airplane tickets for himself and Sanchez to attend the Derby.

WOMEN’S MARCH ON HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered for the Women’s March on Hartford as similar rallies were held in Washington and other cities across the country and world in the aftermath of Republican President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The crowd outside the state Capitol on Saturday including many women wearing pink, cat-eared, knit hats and people holding signs saying “Build Bridges Not Walls” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights.” State police estimated that 10,000 people attended. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said it was people’s obligation to love one another and protect each other’s rights. He said the protests on Saturday were an “expression of outrage” at Republican efforts to close Planned Parenthood, limit reproductive rights and deny climate change, among other issues. Police said the event was peaceful with no reported problems. The Day reports rallies were also held in eastern Connecticut, including one in Mystic.

WOMEN’S MARCH-PROVIDENCE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several thousand people have gathered on the lawn of the Rhode Island State House to protest Republican President Donald Trump and show solidarity. Demonstrators chanted “rise up!” and held a variety of signs Saturday at the Rhode Island Women’s Solidarity Rally. The event was among a series of post-inauguration marches and rallies held nationwide. The crowd included Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and human rights advocates. Raimondo said on her Twitter page during the rally that she wanted little girls to know that she and others were not going to stop fighting for them, and that hate and intolerance will never be normal in Rhode Island. Organizers said it was important to stand in solidarity with the massive Women’s March on Washington and to work to achieve equality for all.

COLD CASE KILLING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1990 murder and sexual assault of an 85-year-old woman. State Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said David Roscoe, formerly of Westerly, was sentenced Friday in the killing of Germaine Mouchon of West Warwick. Roscoe was convicted in September after a trial. The killing remained unsolved until 2015, when Mouchon’s grandson inquired about the case with West Warwick Police. A detective then requested a DNA test on forensic evidence collected at the crime scene.

CHILD AGENCY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers say they have many questions about a revised agreement that could finally end federal oversight of Connecticut’s child welfare agency. The new exit plan, ordered by a federal judge in September, replaces a previous one filed in 2004. The plan mandates the minimum amount the state must spend on the Department of Children and Families — something the General Assembly cannot change. This comes as Connecticut faces a projected $1.5 billion budget deficit in the new fiscal year. The Democratic co-chairwoman of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee questions how long this process will take. Rep. Toni Walker’s committee on Monday will hold a hearing and vote on the revised exit plan. It will take effect unless it’s rejected by a three-fifths majority in both the House and Senate.

WOMEN’S HEALTH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The abortion issue is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol this session, after years of little to no debate on the subject. Seven Democratic women lawmakers are hosting a news conference Monday to introduce a package of five bills they say are designed to keep Connecticut as a pro-choice state and protect a variety of women’s health rights. Four Republicans have proposed legislation that would require an ultrasound procedure prior to terminating a pregnancy. Legislation has also been proposed that would require parents and guardians to be notified before a minor seeks to terminate a pregnancy. NARAL Pro Choice Connecticut has said it’s concerned by the number of lawmakers recently elected who oppose abortion rights, saying state politicians have previously shown there’s broad bipartisan support for access to abortion.