MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









NORWICH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CHIEF DIES

Norwich officials are offering their thoughts following the unexpected death of the city’s Emergency Management Director. 61-year-old Gene Arters passed away at his home over the weekend. Norwich Fire Chief Ken Scandariato says Arters wasn’t just a colleague; he was a dear friend. Arters played a key role in creating the city’s coordinated emergency response center at Norwich Public Utilities headquarters several years ago. He also helped establish a regional emergency shelter at Kelly Middle School. Funeral arrangements for Arters will be announced this week.

PROPOSAL TO RAISE SMOKING AGE

A local legislator wants to raise the age to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21. Killingly State Senator Mae Flexer also wants the state to allocate tobacco trust fund money to its intended purpose, smoking cessation and prevention. Most of the time the fund is raided to offset deficits in the general fund. Flexer argues both her measures will save the state health care costs, blunting the loss of revenue from sales taxes.

WHO’S PAYING??

So, who’s paying for the two attorneys representing the Norwich officials being investigated for ethics complaints?? Norwich Public Utilities spokesman Chris Riley says the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative is paying for the lawyer representing the four NPU officials named in the complaints, while city Mayor Deb Hinchey says she’s paying for the services of her attorney. Hinchey, along with NPU General Manager John Bilda, Division Manager Steve Sinko, and Board of Public Utilities Commission Chairman Dee Boisclair and Vice-Chairman Robert Groner are named in ethics complaints regarding their attendance in a trip last May to the Kentucky Derby paid by CMEEC, of which NPU is a member. The city’s ethics commission conducted a hearing into the matter last week, and is to meet February 13th to discuss the issue.

HOME FOUNDATION BONDING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel Malloy wants to spend $5 million in state bond funds to test home foundations in northeastern Connecticut so see if they’re failing because of a naturally occurring event. The $5 million allotment will be placed on the next agenda of the State Bond Commission, a panel the Democrat chairs. Funds will be spent on testing and visual inspections to better gauge the extent of the problem. Hundreds of homeowners have already filed complaints about crumbling foundations. The problem has been traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing a mineral that apparently reacted with oxygen and water, leading to severe and costly cracks in foundations.

The state Department of Housing is allocating $1 million in federal money to help low- and moderate-income homeowners with testing.

CHILD AGENCY PLAN REJECTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A legislative committee has rejected a plan Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy says will forge a new path toward ending decades of federal oversight of Connecticut’s child welfare agency. Despite Monday’s vote by the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, the “unfavorable recommendation” still moves to the House of Representatives and Senate for further consideration. Malloy says he’s disappointed with the vote, but remains hopeful the agreement will ultimately be approved. Lawmakers have various concerns with the agreement, which sets a minimum budget of $801 million for the Department of Children and Families that lawmakers cannot change. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says he has no confidence the department can comply with the goals needed to end federal oversight. Appropriations Committee Co-Chairwoman Toni Walker says she hopes the plan can be renegotiated.

ABORTION RIGHTS IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The issue of abortion is being raised at the Connecticut state Capitol after years of little to no debate. More Republicans are sitting in the General Assembly following President Donald Trump’s election, including more who are socially conservative. Some are making proposals that haven’t been seen in Connecticut, including a bill that would require an ultrasound procedure before a woman can terminate a pregnancy. A group of mostly Democratic lawmakers on Monday unveiled their own package of bills they say will ensure Connecticut “will be at the forefront of protecting a woman’s right to choose her own health care” no matter what happens in Washington, D.C. Bob Duff, the Senate’s majority leader, says none of the bills limiting abortion rights will be taken up in the Senate.