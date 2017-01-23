MONDAY MORNING UPDATE









LIFE IN DANIELSON

An agreement is underway for a developer to lease, and eventually purchase, a long vacant Main Street building in Danielson. If approved by the Town Council next month, it would breathe new life into the property at 140 Main Street. The agreement is between the town and Daniel Smiley, the preferred developer of four storefronts, Smiley would make a monthly lease payment to the town for 36 months and eventually buy the property.

RESIDENTS TO WEIGH IN

During a public forum to be held Thursday, residents in Brooklyn will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed 50 megawatt solar array, which straddles the town line with Canterbury. Developers, Ranger Solar will be at Brooklyn Middle School beginning at 6:30 p.m. inside the school auditorium.

MEETING ON BYPASS

Tuesday, SECoast, the nonprofit group fighting the controversial Amtrak bypass proposal through the region, will hold a public forum at 6:30 p.m. at the Pawcatuck Firehouse. Expected to attend are Stonington’s Board of Selectmen as well as State Sen. Heather Somers.

HEADS LIVE OUT OF TOWN

In New London, Mayor Michael Passero says he’s not willing to sacrifice the team of staffers he’s assembled in his first year in office to comply with the city charter requirement that department heads live in the city. Some department heads currently violate the charter provision, including Public works Director Brian Sear and Finance Director Donald Gray, who do not live in New London.

CRASH TAKES FLORIDA WOMAN

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) – State troopers have identified a Florida woman killed over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 95 in Southeastern Connecticut. An SUV driven by Heather Ann Otenti, of Bonita Springs, Florida, struck a wire guardrail in Old Lyme on Sunday afternoon. State police say the vehicle traveled down a steep embankment, hurtled into the air and then crashed into a tree. Lynda Ranee Salek, also of Bonita Springs, was killed in the crash. Otenti suffered minor injuries. State police say the crash closed the northbound side of the highway between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme. Lifestar had been called to the scene but was later canceled.