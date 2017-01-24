TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









NORWICH ROBBERY SUSPECT NABBED

A man accused of robbing a Norwich delicatessen and convenience store has been arrested. Police say 29-year-old Michael Baker bumped off Harry’s Occum Deli just before 11:00 on Saturday night. According to police, Baker made off with an undetermined amount of cash after threatening the clerk with a gun. Officers nearby pursued Baker on foot. Police say the suspect pointed his gun at them, prompting the officers to fire shots at Baker. He was able to escape despite a lengthy search.

NL DONNYBROOK

Eight people are arrested following a massive brawl in New London. It happened at a residence at 264 Broad Street just after 8:00 Monday night. Two of the male combatants were stabbed during the melee. Police say their injuries were not life-threatening. Several officers were assaulted as they tried to take the suspects into custody, but they were uninjured. The people taken into custody were 19-year-old Mia Brown, 20-year-olds Caroline Vargas and Amariz Negron, 21-year-olds Allan Vargas and Shayla Negron, 30-year-old Adrian Reyes, 38-year-old Carlos Velasquez, and 48-year-old Wanda Marty.

KILLINGLY BANK ROBBERY

State police are looking for a suspect in a Killingly bank robbery. The white male entered the Putnam Bank on Wauregan Road around 12:45 PM Tuesday taking an undisclosed amount of cash, and fleeing southbound on Route 12 in a red four-door compact sedan. State police say the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. Contact state police in Danielson with any information.

EAST LYME FIRE

Tuesday’s very windy weather is being blamed for a garage fire in East Lyme. Crews from several departments responded to the 7:30 AM blaze at 106 Black Point Road. The fire destroyed a two-car garage, along with the two vehicles inside it. Flames also damaged a 30-foot camper outside the building, and another vehicle. Another nearby two-car garage and over-head apartment suffered minor damage. No injuries reported. Officials say the fire appears to be electrical in nature. One of the damaged vehicles was a 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood.

CHANGING PENSION PAYMENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers have given preliminary approval for a plan to restructure state pension obligations and help avoid huge payments looming in the future. In two separate votes Tuesday, House and Senate members of the Appropriations Committee approved the agreement reached by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration and state employee union officials. The full House and Senate are expected to vote Feb. 1. Without this deal, Malloy has said Connecticut could see payments jump from $826 million in 2010-2011, when he first took office, to $6 billion in 2032. This plan stabilizes annual payments at approximately $2.5 billion until 2021, after which they would begin declining. The agreement does not change pension benefits. Both Democrats Republicans say they to see such changes to help deal with Connecticut’s continuing budget challenges.

ANTI-GAMBLING GROUP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A coalition of churches and other organizations has formed to oppose plans by two tribes to develop a new casino in northern Connecticut. Members of The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut announced Tuesday they plan to educate the public and state officials about the economic and social impacts of additional casino gambling. It released a white paper questioning the project. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes own and operate Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun respectively in southeastern Connecticut. They’ve argued that a new, jointly operated casino is needed to compete with MGM Resorts International’s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts and protect jobs at their existing venues.

Members of the coalition include the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, Farmington Valley American Muslim Center and Family Institute of Connecticut.

GUN RANGE BILL PROPOSED

Griswold state representative Kevin Skulczyck has submitted legislation that would require municipal approval before a new police gun range could be built in a city or town. Skulczyck’s bill comes as state officials are negotiating with the owner of 113 acres on Lee Road in Griswold for a new state police gun range. The town has been fighting the proposed range, with Skulczyck, who also is Griswold’s first selectman, leading the fight. Skulczyk’s bill would also call on state officials to re-evaluate other proposed gun range sites.