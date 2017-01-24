TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE









WITNESS COACHED

Yesterday, in New London Superior Court, the murder trial of Lashawn Cecil continued with significant witness testimony. Jeremy Dawson, a former acquaintance of Cecil, took to the stand saying police used threats and a bribe to force him to implicate the 36-year old in the 2011 slaying of Jaclyn Wirth. Dawson called his comments coached by detectives from the Norwich Police Department. The trial will continue today.

ALDI’S ON THE WAY

The region’s latest Aldi’s Food Market is slated to open its doors on Feb. 2. The supermarket, known for its discount groceries, will open its first store in Groton in the Groton Shopping Plaza on Route 1. The new store is located down the street from Big Y and just miles from Stop and Shop. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. on opening day.

BOARD ADVANCES RENO PROPOSAL

In East Lyme, the board of education last night unanimously votes to send the estimated $35.8 million elementary school renovation proposal to the board of selectmen. The vote represents the first approval in the steps to move the proposal to a town wide referendum in mid-March. The project includes recommendations to renovate the schools with new air conditioning systems, security upgrades, wifi, and handicap-accessible bathroom fixtures.

STORM CAUSES PROBLEMS

High winds and heavy rains last night and early this morning cause problems in the region. I-395 northbound in Killingly was closed for several hours due to a tractor trailer accident. Roads in Lebanon and Montville also were closed due to an accident or downed trees and power lines. Lebanon had the most power outages overnight with more than 1300 Eversource customers without electricity but crews got that down to virtually nothing during rush hour. Other areas hit hardest by power outages included North Stonington, Ledyard and Brooklyn.