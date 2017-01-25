WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

ACA FORUM

The fate of the Affordable Care Act is discussed Wednesday night at a forum mostly attended by people who want to keep it. Some 125 attendees turn-out at Norwich’s Rose City Senior Center to hear Democratic Second District Congressman Joe Courtney say Republicans could have a measure that would repeal or scale-back Obamacare up for a vote by the end of February. He says if the bill is similar to one vetoed by President Obama last year, some 18-million people would no longer have health care coverage within the first year. He says those who have health insurance through their employer could also be affected, with some popular features of the A-C-A possibly being eliminated across the board. Courtney notes under Obamacare, Connecticut’s uninsured rate dropped from 9-point-2 percent in 2012 to 3-point-8 percent in 2015. The forum was put-together by a coalition of several health care employee and human service organizations, including the Connecticut Citizens Action Group, and the union representing workers at New London’s Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

CCM REPORT

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s largest organization of cities and towns is recommending “a new way forward” to help financially struggling municipalities, including a statewide local sales tax to help raise revenues. In a report unveiled Wednesday, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities called for reducing the state sales tax by 0.75 percent to 5.6 percent, repealing 10 percent of the current sales tax exemptions and levying a 1 percent local sales tax. Other ideas include changing state law to make it easier for communities to share services, providing local government with more control over education spending and creating a second retirement plan for new municipal hires.

CCM’s report comes as leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin have called for greater regional cooperation and new revenue options to help reduce or maintain local property taxes.

NEW CHEAP FLIGHTS TO FL

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) – Spirit Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline, will soon operate routes to Florida from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and officials from the Connecticut Airport Authority on Wednesday announced nonstop service to several destinations beginning this spring, including Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Spirit Airlines bills itself as the first to give customers a choice to pay only for the extras they want. Bradley currently is not served by an ultra-low-cost carrier. Spirit’s first flights will begin April 27 with a daily, year-round route to Orlando and four-days-per-week, seasonal service to Myrtle Beach. Daily, year-round service to Fort Lauderdale will begin June 15. CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon says customers have requested service to Myrtle Beach.

RI GOVERNOR SAYS NO TO BY-PASS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s opposed to federal plans for a new Amtrak bypass route for high-speed trains traveling from coastal eastern Connecticut into Rhode Island. The Democrat says that after meeting Wednesday with town leaders and local legislators who represent communities in southwest Rhode Island, she shares their concerns about quality of life, environmental threats and historic preservation.

Federal railroad regulators last month unveiled a plan to upgrade Amtrak’s Washington-to-Boston Northeast Corridor over the coming decades. One recommendation would speed up southern New England travel by creating a straighter 40-mile bypass route for high-speed trains. Raimondo says she agrees it’s important to increase connectivity and cut down travel times to New York and Boston. But she said she can’t support the bypass.

RI WELCOME CENTER SITE

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island officials have reached an agreement for the location of a new state welcome center. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation decided to build the proposed center in Hopkinton after agreeing to leave out a fueling station from construction plans. Hopkinton officials blocked earlier proposals because of pollution concerns. The Westerly Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2kuj6RF ) the 6,000-square-foot center will include food, traveler information, and historical information about the Narragansett Native American tribe.The state will receive $9 million toward construction to offset the total $12 million cost from a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant. Richmond was considered, but later denied because of time constraints with federal funding. RIDOT plans to purchase the land and select a developer in the coming months.