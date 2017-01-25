WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SWINDLER GUILTY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former Easton man has admitting he and his associates bilked homeowners facing foreclosure out of thousands of dollars by falsely promising to buy their homes and pay off their mortgages. Timothy Burke pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to mail fraud and tax evasion. The 65-year-old Burke faces up to 25 years in prison at his sentencing in April. Prosecutors say Burke and attorney Bradford Barneys assumed control of the homes, some in Ledyard, New London and Griswold, and rented them out to tenants. Many of the properties Burke supposedly bought were ultimately foreclosed upon by the mortgage lender. Authorities say Burke used more than a dozen aliases – including Pat Riley and Jim Caldwell – to conceal his identity. Barneys has pleaded not guilty to his role the scheme.

FOUNDRY 66 A SUCCESS

Foundry 66, the new downtown venture operated by the Norwich Community Development Corporation, is said to be flourishing in its first three months. The co-work space which opened inside the former “Bulletin” building is currently at 50 percent capacity and growing fast. Members include an event coordinator, a website development and design business.

DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT REACHED

In New London, plans are moving forward for a $40 million condominium complex on Howard Street. Conceptual plans were released on a project which has the potential to become the first new construction in the Fort Trumbull Development Area. Renaissance City Development Association Executive Director Peter Davis says a development agreement has been drafted between RCDA and principles of a project being called Shipway 221.

ZALL APPOINTED

Catherine Zall, director of the New London Homeless Hospitality Center, has been chosen as the community representative to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital’s board of directors. The decision is one of the first conditions of the affiliation agreement between L+M and Yale-New Haven Health.

MUNICIPAL APPROVAL NEEDED

Local lawmakers are doing everything they can to prevent the controversial Kenyon bypass rail proposal from becoming a reality. Groton Senator Heather Somers is doing her part. Somers is co-sponsoring a bill that would require all cities and towns affected by the proposed bypass to approve the project at referendum in order for the necessary state funding to be allocated. Somers spoke during a public forum last night at the Pawcatuck firehouse. She says it’s time for Mystic and Stonington residents to contact the Federal Railroad Administration opposing the Kenyon bypass, something she says hasn’t been done enough to this point.