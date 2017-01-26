THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









MORE ANTI-OPIOID ABUSE MEASURES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is offering a new round of legislation aimed at fighting opioid abuse and overdoses in Connecticut. The package of bills unveiled Thursday includes a proposal that would allow patients to refuse opioids through a directive that’s included in their personal medical files. Similar legislation has been offered by state lawmakers as well. The Democratic governor says his latest proposals build upon the various initiatives he’s signed into law since 2011. He’s calling opioid abuse a “complex crisis that does not have one cause” or “a simple solution.” Malloy is also proposing to require all opioid prescriptions be made electronically to reduce the potential for fraud and create a trackable system, while also allowing home health care agency nurses to dispose of unused medication.

CT IMMIGRANTS WANT COLLEGE HELP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Immigrant students without legal status in the United States are again urging Connecticut lawmakers to make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities. It marks the fourth year lawmakers will consider legislation making immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students. Democratic New London Rep. Chris Soto says it’s “unfair and egregious” that immigrant students can’t apply for the funds. Twenty-three-year-old Julie Lee of Danbury recently graduated from SUNY Purchase College in New York. Lee learned she did not have legal status when she was a senior in high school, making her ineligible for financial assistance. She says the tuition assistance would help her parents, who are now struggling financially to pay her sister’s tuition.

NO HOSPICE HOUSE

Plans have been cancelled for a proposed 7-and-a-half million dollar Hospice House in Norwich. President and Chief Executive Officer Carol Mahier says the changing conditions in medical care has shown there isn’t enough demand for the center. Groundbreaking had been scheduled for June. It would’ve provided living space and other services for people who are too ill to die at home, and who need round-the-clock care. It would’ve been located next to the current hospice center on Dunham Street. Officials say they’ll pursue a partnership with another group to provide such services on a smaller scale.

WATERFORD FATAL

A two-car crash late Wednesday night kills one driver in Waterford. State Police say 25-year-old Jeffery Havill of Orange rear-ended 29-year-old Caroline Sedor of Gales Ferry as the two were travelling north on I-95 near exit 80. Havill lost control and his vehicle slammed into the metal guard rail in the median. He was pronounced dead. Sedor suffered only minor injuries. The accident occurred around 11:30 and closed the road for hours.

COP RIFLES

Every state police trooper would be armed with a rifle if one local lawmaker has his say. Griswold State Representative Kevin Skulcyzck has filed the bill and says he has broad support. It’s now in the Appropriations Committee with a price tag of $1 million. Skulczyck says the rifles are needed in case of mass shootings and other emergencies. State police hierarchy are withholding comment on the bill until they’ve had a chance to analyze it.

RI ANTI-PANHANDLING PROPOSAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A group of Rhode Island lawmakers wants to fine motorists who roll down their windows to give money to panhandlers. Cranston Democratic Rep. Charlene Lima introduced a bill Thursday with four Democratic co-sponsors. It proposes a $75 fine for anyone who stops a car on a public highway to give money or other items to someone outside. Fines would rise to $150 for a second offense and $300 for a third.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island says it’s an attempt to prohibit an activity that’s protected by the First Amendment. The ACLU has fought anti-panhandling ordinances passed by Rhode Island towns and cities in recent years. The city of Cranston last year agreed to stop enforcing its statute as part of a federal court settlement.