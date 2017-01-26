THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









BOLING HIRED

In New London, the city’s Housing Authority Board of Commissioners agreed to hire veteran financier Roy Boling as their newest interim executive director. Most recently, Boling spent nine years as the deputy executive director of financing and planning for the Hartford Housing Authority. Boling is expected to sign a six-month contract in New London.

SOMERS PROPOSES CMEEC ELIMINATION

State Sen. Heather Somers has submitted two companion bills which have been referred to the legislature’s Join Committee on Energy and Technology. Leaders of local municipally owned utilities have expressed strong opposition, stating one of the bills would effectively eliminate the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The cooperative is at the center of a Kentucky Derby trip controversy. Many still see value in the agency while Somers says that CMEEC has lost its way. Norwich Public Utilities and Groton Utilities are CMEEC members.

BID TOO HIGH

Renovations to New London City Hall, expected to start this year, have been placed on hold following a bid that was way over expectations. The only official bid came from Middletown-based Kronenberger & Sons at more than $8 million. That’s about $5 million more than expected. Officials say the delay is an obvious disappointment.