FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









REID AND HUGHES MEETING

Another meeting between Norwich officials, state agencies, and a developer hoping to rejuvenate a crumbling downtown Norwich building is set for February 10th. All sides met for about two-and-a-half hours behind closed doors Friday in the Norwich city manager’s office, reviewing plans submitted by the Hartford-based Women’s Institute for Housing and Development to stabilize and renovate the Reid and Hughes building into retail and residential space. City manager John Salamone says officials hope to wrap up their review at the next meeting, and then report to the City Council with recommendations. Aldermen voted in October to tear down the building. State Historic preservation officials have asked the state attorney general to seek a court injunction against the planned demolition.

NL ROBBERY

Three people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery early Friday morning in the parking lot of a New London bar. 24-year old Andrew Maynard of Uncasville is accused by police of robbing three people at knifepoint around 12:45 AM outside Cilantro’s Cafe on Bank Street. Two New London residents, 21-year old Merfy Rodriguez and 40-year old Maria Moreno, have also been charged. Police say the three attempted to drive away in an SUV-type vehicle. No injuries reported. The suspects were to be arraigned in New London Superior Court.

WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN CHILD’S OVERDOSE

A woman pleads guilty to charges connected to the overdose death of her 8-month old daughter. 29-year old former Brooklyn resident Justine Barber appeared Friday in Danielson Superior Court, and admits to giving the infant a large dose of over-the-counter sleep medication in February, 2015, which lead to her having breathing problems, The assistant state’s attorney says neither Barber nor her boyfriend called 9-1-1 till the following day, when they found the infant wasn’t breathing at all. The girl was later pronounced dead . Barber is to be sentenced to 2 years in prison March 24th. The now-former boyfriend, Kevin Hartshorn, is to be sentenced March 17th to the same 2-year term.

CT MAYORS DEFENDING SANCTUARY CITIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Two Connecticut mayors are defending their cities’ policies as President Donald Trump says he’ll cut funding to so-called sanctuary cities. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Friday his city is doing nothing wrong by not detaining people solely because of immigration status. Trump signed an order Wednesday to withhold federal grants to cities his administration deems “sanctuary jurisdictions” preventing or hindering federal immigration enforcement. New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said Thursday she believes it’s unconstitutional and the city will fight it. Both mayors are Democrats. Bronin says police aren’t shielding violent criminals from federal immigration authorities. However, Bronin says Hartford officers don’t ask crime victims or witnesses of crimes about their legal status. He says that’s “contrary to commonsense and demands of public safety” for police trying to build community trust.

FORMER UCONN PHARMACY CHIEF ADMITS GUILT

VERNON, Conn. (AP) – The former pharmacy supervisor of the University of Connecticut’s Student Health Services has pleaded guilty to forging prescriptions and ordering items through the pharmacy for his personal use. Michael Olzinski, of Coventry, pleaded guilty last week to larceny and drug distribution charges under the Alford doctrine. That means that while he disagrees with some evidence he acknowledges there is enough for a conviction. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 27. The 46-year-old Olzinski initially faced 173 charges. Police started investigating after an April 2015 internal audit found that many items ordered by Olzinski were missing from inventory, including prescription drugs. Police say the investigation revealed that Olzinski forged order logs and fraudulently filled prescriptions for his own use. Olzinski retired in 2015.