FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

HOSPITAL PROP INFO MEETINGS SET

Preston officials and brass at the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority have firmed up dates for a series of meetings on the Norwich Hospital property. The public information sessions come as the deadline nears on the two sides finalizing a purchase and sales agreement by February 19th. The meetings will be held February 9th and 11th with a town meeting later as well as a referendum if it gets that far. The tribe has proposed a massive entertainment complex for the land.

HOME SALES INCREASE

Home sales in the region were up in 2016. The Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors, which represents New London and Windham counties report single family home sales accounting for nearly a billion dollars. The median sales price for a home last year was more than $200,000, up from $190,000 in 2015.

WOOD LEADS COMMISSION

A Mystic Aquarium executive will lead a new committee promoting Mystic-area tourism. Andy Wood will head the 12-member Greater Mystic Tourism Marketing Committee, which will be part of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. The group replaces the Eastern Regional Tourism District, which lost its state funding last June, due to budget cuts. The group plans to form a public-private partnership with the state office of Tourism. Wood serves as the Aquarium’s Senior Vice-President of External Relations.

ROOMIE SENTENCED

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison in the fatal beating death of his roommate. Thirty-two-year-old Sebastian Tzampop was sentenced this week. He avoided a murder charge and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in October. A prosecutor said he offered Tzampop a plea deal because of the possibility that his attorney would argue “extreme intoxication” as a defense. Police say Tzampop beat and strangled 39-year-old Antonio Chajon in their New London apartment on Christmas Day 2013. According to police, Tzampop said he felt an evil spirit after heavily drinking the night before. During sentencing Wednesday, Tzampop said he would fight the case. He faces deportation at the end of his term.