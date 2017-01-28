SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

TRAFFIC VIOLATION LEADS TO DRUG ARREST

On January 27, 2017 at approximately 11:24 P.M., the Plainfield Police Department arrested Randy Rioux Jr., 26, of 17 Cady St., Danielson, CT. While conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Phillips St. and Canterbury Rd., Plainfield, CT, an Officer observed a white Chevy Malibu commit a motor vehicle violation. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Canterbury Rd., the operator was identified as Rioux. Through investigation it was discovered Rioux was found to be in possession of numerous bags of heroin. Rioux was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with Failure to Obey Stop Sign (C.G.S. 14-301), Possession of Narcotics (C.G.S. 21a-279(a)), Possession of Narcotics within 1500 Feet of a School Zone (C.G.S. 21a-2789(d)), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C.G.S. 21a-267a). Rioux was released on a $10,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Danielson Superior Court, G.A. 11, on February 6, 2017 at8:30 A.M.

TREE WORKERS INJURED IN LEDYARD





GALES FERRY, Conn. (WFSB) – Ledyard Police say two workers were injured during an industrial accident at a private home on Avery Hill Rd on Friday. WFSB TV 3 reports the workers from Precision Tree Service were cutting trees when the boom on the truck went out of balance and fell over hitting power lines, the house and throwing the two men from the bucket. A 33-year-old male victim was transported to Backus Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The owner of the company, a 54-year-old male victim suffered critical but non-life threatening injuries. He was airlifted to Hartford Hospital. Ledyard police and OSHA are investigating.

SECOND ARREST MADE IN DEATH OF STERLING TEEN

On the strength of an arrest warrant Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crimes took 18 year old Dustin Warren of Sterling into custody yesterday (Friday) for the charges of: Tampering with Evidence, Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with a Police Officer, in the case of Todd Allen, the Sterling teen who went missing the day after Christmas and found stabbed to death on January 13th. Warren is being held on a $125,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on January 30th, 2017.

NORWICH MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

The New London Day reports Groton Police arrested a 30-year-old Norwich man making what they believe was a hand-to-hand drug transaction in a high-crime area of Groton then took him into custody after a brief chase. Investigators also seized heroin and an undetermined amount of cash. Christopher Cook was charged with possession of and intent to sell narcotics and resisting arrest. He is being held on bond pending a court appearance.

NEW LONDON POLICE ARREST THREE FOR ROBBERY

New London police responded to an armed robbery outside of Cilantro’s Cafe, on Bank Street just before 1 o’clock Friday morning. The New London Day reports Officers located 3 suspects while trying to drive away. One of the suspects, Andrew Maynard of Uncasville was identified as holding a knife and demanding money from a victim. Maynard was charged with 3 counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, along with Merfy Rodriguez and Maria Moreno. Moreno was also charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, and Operating Under Suspension. All 3 were arraigned yesterday.

WATERFORD POLICE LOOKING FOR FIVE SUSPECTS FOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Waterford Police are searching for five suspects who allegedly stole three vehicles early Thursday morning in the area of Millstone Point East. A driver in a white Lexus with front end damage, sped off when a Waterford police officer tried to stop it. The New London Day reports a short time later, a male juvenile driver in a red BMW sped off when Waterford police tried to stop it, engaged police in a pursuit into East Lyme, ran off the road and was taken into custody. He is charged with engaging police in pursuit and theft of a motor vehicle. Police are still looking for a red Chevrolet Traverse and the white Lexus. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Waterford police at (860) 442-9451.

POLICE SEEK PUBLICS HELP IN IDENTIFY FEMALE SUSPECT

The Waterford Police Department is investigating a larceny at the Stop n Shop Thursday morning around 7:30, when a female suspect concealing a large quantity of “over the counter” drugs fled the store in a tan or beige Nissan Altima with an unknown Florida registration. The New London Day reports she then committed similar robberies a short time later in the town of East Lyme. If you are able to identify the suspect or have information on this incident please contact Officer Flanagan at Waterford Police Department.

NORWICH PUBLIC UTILITY SENDS NOTICE TO CONSUMERS

The NPU online bill payment site will be down temporarily between the hours of 3 AM and 6 AM on Sunday, January 29th. NPU apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.

CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR SELLING DRUGS ON HOSPITAL GROUNDS

Norwich police say a city man was arrested for allegedly selling crack and heroin in the parking lot of The William Backus Hospital. Police were led to a search of the home where Christopher Dubicki lives, where they seized heroin, crack cocaine, cash and Oxycodone pills. Dubicki faces charges of sale of crack cocaine, sale of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court at an undetermined date.

IF YOU RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT CONTACT NORWICH POLICE

Norwich police are asking the publics help to identify a burglary suspect, of a home on Starwood Drive Wednesday, whose image was captured on a home surveillance camera photo. The New London Day reports police said jewelry and cash were taken from the home. If you know the subject, please contact Norwich police at (860) 886-5561, ext. 6, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3500.