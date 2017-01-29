SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE

2 PEOPLE SENT TO HOSPITAL AFTER OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MONTVILLE
MONTVILLE (WFSB) – Two people were sent to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Montville on Sunday afternoon. State Police said the shooting took place at the Chesterfield Lodge on Grassy Hill Road. The shooting took place after a disturbance at 1596 Route 85 around 2:30 p.m.. Police said one unidentified person has a gunshot wound and suffered life-threatening injuries. A Police said no officers were shot during the incident. There was no threat to the public and the threat was contained, according to state police. The Connecticut State Police Major Crime unit continues to investigate the shooting.
HUNDREDS PROTEST TRUMP REFUGEE BAN
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – More than 1,000 people gathered at a Connecticut airport on Sunday afternoon to rally against the president’s recent executive order, according to an unofficial estimate by state officials. The CAIR Connecticut organization held a protest inside the baggage claim area at Bradley International Airport around 1:30 p.m. The Connecticut protest is similar to ones being held throughout the country. The protests come after President Donald Trump’s executive order immediately banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen . In total, that is 130 million people from those countries. Farhan Memon, who is the chairperson for AIR, said he was “surprised” by the dozens of people who turned out for the protest. At Bradley, people of all faiths joined together and chanted. Attorney General George Jepsen and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were two of the speakers at the event.
WICH News reports some very vocal but peaceful protests also took place in downtown New London Sunday afternoon against President Trump’s executive order.
NORWICH POLICE CANCEL ALERT
NORWICH – Police on Sunday evening canceled an alert for a Norwich girl reported missing since Saturday. The Bulletin reports Makayla Stowers, 17, has been located, police said. No further information was available.
CONNECTICUT TRIBES-CASINO
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — While there’s some enthusiasm for a third casino in northern Connecticut, the proposal still faces challenges. One of the biggest is whether the General Assembly will approve legislation that would authorize the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes to build a jointly owned, $200 million-to-$300 million facility to help compete with the MGM Resorts International casino that’s being constructed in Springfield, Massachusetts. Lawmakers say there remain many questions about whether to allow the tribes to open the first casino in Connecticut on non-reservation land. The tribes have narrowed possible locations to sites in East Windsor and Windsor Locks. They held public meetings in both towns last week. While there’s a bill that would authorize the casino, there are others that open the process to casinos in additional communities. Others require local referendums.
HIGHWAY TOLLS
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The issue of whether tolls should be placed along Connecticut’s highways is returning to the state Capitol once again. Several bills have been proposed by lawmakers this session that would usher in electronic tolls. The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee will meet Monday to decide whether to hold a hearing on those bills. A special panel last year recommended congestion tolling — typically a fee charged to drivers during peak travel times — as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s planned $100 million overhaul of transportation infrastructure. The Democrat recently told Fox 61 that tolls could be part of a “long-term solution,” noting it could take four years to get a system up and running.
VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS SCANDAL-CONNECTICUT
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials are seeking public input on how to spend more than $51 million from a national legal settlement concerning the Volkswagen Corporation’s automobile emissions cheating scandal. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state intends to use the funds to improve air quality and public health. A draft plan is available for review on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website. Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 28. DEEP has also scheduled a public informational meeting on the proposed plan for Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the agency’s Hartford offices. VW has admitted installing software in diesel engines on nearly 600,000 VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles in the U.S. that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off in real-world driving.
NAVY EXERCISE
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Naval Station Newport will join installations across the nation in an annual training exercise to better prepare Navy security forces. Exercise Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 will be conducted on naval installations beginning Monday. Naval Station Newport says it’s holding training events as part of the larger effort. Officials say they want the public to know that the events are planned and are not in response to an emergency. The exercise concludes Feb. 10. The naval station says there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around the installation or delays in base access. Local residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.
RI – OLD LAWS
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state lawmaker is making another effort to repeal Rhode Island’s outdated laws. House Majority Whip John Edwards, a Democrat, has tried before to create a joint committee within the General Assembly to review laws and recommend which ones are no longer needed. He says he has introduced legislation again to create the committee. In Rhode Island, a law restricting the amount of seaweed Barrington residents can take from the public beach has been on the books for about 200 years. Another law allows for a fine of up to $5 for every person guilty of profane swearing and cursing. Edwards says some of the laws aren’t just archaic, but they also hinder business. He says it’s time to toss arbitrary statutes that choke the economy and cause confusion.