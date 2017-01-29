SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE

Two people were sent to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Montville on Sunday afternoon. State Police said the shooting took place at the Chesterfield Lodge on Grassy Hill Road. The shooting took place after a disturbance at 1596 Route 85 around 2:30 p.m.. Police said one unidentified person has a gunshot wound and suffered life-threatening injuries. A Police said no officers were shot during the incident. There was no threat to the public and the threat was contained, according to state police. The Connecticut State Police Major Crime unit continues to investigate the shooting.

HUNDREDS PROTEST TRUMP REFUGEE BAN

More than 1,000 people gathered at a Connecticut airport on Sunday afternoon to rally against the president’s recent executive order, according to an unofficial estimate by state officials. The CAIR Connecticut organization held a protest inside the baggage claim area at Bradley International Airport around 1:30 p.m. The Connecticut protest is similar to ones being held throughout the country. The protests come after President Donald Trump’s executive order immediately banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen . In total, that is 130 million people from those countries. Farhan Memon, who is the chairperson for AIR, said he was “surprised” by the dozens of people who turned out for the protest. At Bradley, people of all faiths joined together and chanted. Attorney General George Jepsen and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman were two of the speakers at the event.

WICH News reports some very vocal but peaceful protests also took place in downtown New London Sunday afternoon against President Trump’s executive order.