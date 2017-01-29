SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

HEALTH CARE-ENROLLMENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The head of Access Health CT is reminding Connecticut residents they have until the end of Tuesday to participate in the open enrollment period for health insurance. Jim Wadleigh said as of Thursday more than 107,000 people had enrolled in coverage for 2017. He expects calls to increase as the Tuesday midnight deadline approaches. To sign up, individuals can visit an enrollment center, contact a call center, or sign up online at www.AccessHealthCT.com . He said individuals should have their information handy, including social security numbers, immigration documents, tax returns, employer information, and current insurance coverage. He said even if an individual can only leave a voice mail message before the deadline, they will honor that enrollment. Customers that sign up by January 31 will have coverage beginning March 1.

MORE FLOUNDER

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A regulatory board says New England fishermen will be allowed to harvest more of a popular species of fish that has been declining in catch for many years. The New England Fishery Management Council is nearly doubling the amount of witch flounder that fishermen will be able to catch in the 2017-18 fishing year. The new rules will allow fishermen to harvest more than 1.8 million pounds of the fish. Witch flounder has declined in catch volume from the early 2000s, when fishermen typically caught more than 6 million pounds of them. The fish are mostly caught off of Massachusetts and Maine. They are sometimes sold in markets as “grey sole.” The new rules go into effect on May 1. The 2016-17 fishing year ends on April 30.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make it tougher for distracted drivers. The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee is holding a public hearing Monday on several bills that would increase penalties for texting while driving, distracted driving or using a hand-held telephone while driving. While there were few details included in the proposed legislation, one bill calls for increasing the fines for second, third and subsequent violations. Under current law, the fines for distracted driving are $150 for the first violation, $300 for a second, and $500 for a third and subsequent violations. Another proposal would create a task force that would study issues concerning the use of hand-held mobile telephones and electronic devices by drives and evaluate the various mobile telephone applications, technologies, and practices designed to prevent distracted driving.

INFRASTRUCTURE-BLUMENTHAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is preparing to unveil a spending plan he said would funnel money into roads and bridges, hospitals, airports, and schools. The Connecticut Democrat said the blueprint would spend $1 trillion to toughen and expand the country’s infrastructure over the next 10 years. During his campaign, Republican President Donald Trump also promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. Blumenthal will detail his proposal at a Monday morning press conference at the Hartford Legislative Office Building. Blumenthal said he hopes any infrastructure plan also includes spending for rail and bus projects, Veterans Administration hospitals, ports, water and sewer projects, expanding broadband access, and strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure. After the event, Blumenthal returns to Washington to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Elaine Chao as Transportation Secretary.

TRUMP-EDUCATION SECRETARY-REED

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is planning to vote against President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary. Reed said in a statement Friday that Betsy DeVos “flunked her confirmation hearing and is not the right person for the job.” The Rhode Island Democrat also said the education secretary should be a champion for all children and not someone like DeVos who he said helped reduce school oversight and accountability in Michigan and promoted the diversion of taxpayer dollars toward private schools. Trump has called DeVos “a brilliant and passionate education advocate.” Reed also said that given DeVos’s ties to for-profit education companies that will be directly impacted by Department of Education decisions it’s hard to see how she could untangle herself from what he described as “a thick web of conflicts.”

SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A replica of a solitary confinement cell is going on display in New Haven, giving people the chance to experience the effects of isolation. The 10-foot-by-12-foot exhibit is complete with sliding door, toilet and metal bed area. It will open Monday at the New Haven Free Public Library, then move to the Yale University campus from Feb. 5 to 18. A coalition of religious, community and university organizations organized the “Inside the Box” display to educate people about the harms of solitary confinement. The United Nations special rapporteur on torture says 80,000 to 100,000 people are held in solitary confinement on any given day in the U.S., and prolonged use can be torture. Juan Mendez says solitary confinement is misused by authorities worldwide and can cause severe psychological harm.

HIGHWAY TUNNELS PLAN

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Larson is holding a public forum to present his proposal to bury parts of interstates 84 and 91 in Hartford underground in tunnels. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the East Hartford Public Library. The East Hartford Democrat says putting I-84 in a tunnel would remove a deteriorating section of the highway that cuts the city in two and restore streets, green spaces and developable land. He says burying I-91 would reconnect Hartford to its waterfront along the Connecticut River, freeing land for recreation and development. Larson has said the cost of the projects could exceed $10 billion, but noted President Donald Trump’s commitment to improving infrastructure.

STATE POLICE SUPERINTENDENT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The first woman to lead the Rhode Island State Police is being sworn in. The swearing-in ceremony for Col. Ann Assumpico (ah-SUHM-pih-koh) will be held Monday. Assumpico becomes the 13th superintendent of the state police. She’s the first woman to lead any police agency in Rhode Island. She says she plans to focus on better preparing recruits as she works to diversify the ranks of the department. The department has been criticized for its lack of racial, ethnic and gender diversity, particularly in the upper ranks. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will swear in Assumpico. Members of the state police and federal, state and local leaders plan to attend. The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence. The event is open to the public.

CLIMATE RESEARCH-PUBLIC RECORDS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A proposal to shield Rhode Island climate change scientists and other university researchers from public records requests is moving forward in the Rhode Island Legislature. The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the plan Tuesday. It will be the first major legislation to be voted on this year. Scholars at the University of Rhode Island have advocated for the bill as a way of protecting them from attempts by people opposed to their research to use public records requests to interfere with or delay their work. It would exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers. Certain emails are also likely to be exempt. Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, a South Kingstown Democrat, sponsored the bill.

TRUMP-REFUGEES-RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Members of Rhode Island’s all-Democratic congressional delegation are condemning Republican President Donald Trump’s executive order that suspends the nation’s refugee program for four months and indefinitely bars Syrians from entering the country. U.S. Rep. David Cicilline says the order, which was signed Friday, “is an outright betrayal of the values that define our nation” that allows “fear and hysteria to prevail over facts and reason.” U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin says it’s “shameful” that Trump is extinguishing a beacon of hope for the less fortunate. Cicilline says there’s already strict vetting for refugees. “And it works,” he says. “Not a single Syrian refugee has been convicted of a terrorism-related offense in the United States.” Trump’s order also temporarily blocks immigration from countries deemed to have terrorism concerns.