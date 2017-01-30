MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









ID IN MOTEL SHOOTING

Media reports are identifying the man fatally shot outside a Montville motel Sunday afternoon. The owner of the Chesterfield Lodge on Route 85 says he called police after 53-year old Val Thomas refused to pay his 250-dollar lodging bill, after staying there nearly two months. State police say the man took a police offcer’s taser and hit the officer in the head with it. Police then fatally shot him. The officer was treated for a laceration. Court records indicate Thomas has had previous run-ins with the law, including a January 9th arrest at Mohegan Sun, for calling a Citizens Bank branch there 18 times in a half-hour, threatening bank staff with racial slurs, while playing poker at the casino.

NL SEEKS DISMISSAL OF ACKLEY SUIT

The city of New London is requesting a dismissal of a lawsuit filed by retired police chief Margaret Ackley. The motion was filed in court earlier this month, and seeks a summary judgement, claiming that the former chief should’ve realized any contract regarding her employment that was signed by now-former mayor Daryl Finizio also needed city council approval. Ackley’s lawsuit centers on a 2012 contract she signed with the mayor but was rejected by the council. Ackley is claiming breach of contract. A status conference on the issue is scheduled February 16th, with jury selection for an anticipated trial set for July 5th.

ARRAIGNMENT AND ARREST IN STERLING TEEN DEATH

A 125-thousand dollar bond is continued on a Sterling teen accused of interfering in the investigation into the death of another teen. 18-year old Dustin Warren was arraigned Monday in Danielson Superior Court. He faces charges of evidence-tampering, hindering prosecution, and interfering with police in connection with the stabbing death of 18 year old Todd Allen. His dead body was discovered on January 13th, after reported missing on the day after Christmas. Warren is next due in court February 10th, the same day that a third person that’s now been charged in Allen’s death is to be arraigned. 19-year old David Howard, also from Sterling, was arrested Monday, and is also accused of evidence-tampering.

NO $$ FROM INSURERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Insurers say they will not cover the loss of a boat owned by a Vermont man that sank off Rhode Island with his mother aboard. Nathan Carman and his mother, 54-year-old Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut, left on a fishing trip in September. Nathan Carman was found alone in a life raft eight days later. His mother is presumed dead. In papers filed last week in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, the National Liability & Fire Insurance Co., and a marine insurer say Nathan Carman made “incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs” to the vessel on the day before it sank, and that he knew the vessel was “unseaworthy.” Carman has previously said he believed his boat was safe. His lawyer, Huber Santos, did not immediately return a call Monday.

STILL HAVE TO APPLY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials say they’re worried confusion over the future of the Affordable Care Act may prompt some consumers to ignore the upcoming enrollment deadline and unwittingly face future tax penalties. Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and officials from Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance marketplace, urged people on Monday to still sign up for health coverage before the Tuesday midnight deadline.

Jim Wadleigh, chief executive of Access Health CT, says he’s received calls from residents who believe they no longer need to buy insurance because of a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump. Wadleigh says Access Health CT does not interpret the executive order that way and contends the insurance coverage mandate still exists. So far, roughly 108,000 people have signed up, several thousand fewer than last year.

BUDGET WILL HELP INSURERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his two-year state budget proposal will reduce taxes for Connecticut’s insurance industry. The Democrat said Monday he wants to lower the tax rate that insurers pay on premiums from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent. Malloy is scheduled to unveil his new budget on February 8. A total of 49 states and Washington, D.C. have some form of a premium tax. Connecticut-based insurers pay the rate in the state where they are doing business or Connecticut’s rate, whichever is higher. By lowering Connecticut’s rate to 1.5 percent, Malloy says the tax liability for Connecticut-based insurers conducting business in states with lower tax rates will be significantly reduced. Malloy says restructuring and lowering Connecticut’s premium tax will help the insurance industry and save them millions in taxes.