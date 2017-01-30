MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

COPS SHOT AT

Two men were arrested Monday morning for firing a handgun at a state police cruiser in Norwich. WFSB-TV reports that 23-year-olds Wesley Hine and Joshua Richardson of Lisbon were stopped and charged. The incident happened along Interstate 395 south near Exit 18 around 2 a.m. State police say the duo was driving at the time and fired the shots as they passed the cruiser. Police say they found a 9mm Glock 19. Bond was set for Hine at $5,000, as he’s the one who allegedly shot at the police. Richardson’s bond was $2,500. Both will face a judge February 9th.

FACING PRISON

A Colchester man is looking at more than a year in federal prison for defrauding the government. Thomas Harper has pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal Court in Washington to obstruction of justice. Harper owns MCC Construction and was part of a scheme in which two fake companies were created to bid on government contracts designed to go to minority-owned businesses. The feds say MCC earned 27 contracts and profited of a least $1.2 million. Harper has agreed to pay more than $165,000 in restitution. MCC is paying $1.7 million including a fine. Harper could also get up to 16 months in prison.

DIRECTOR LEAVING

Norwich is losing its community development director. Gary Evans is taking a job in New Britain’s development office. He’s been a director in the Rose City since 2010 but started his career in the Hardware City. Evans’ last day will be Wednesday. The office is in charge of community development block grants of which the office is currently seeking proposals.

Y SALVATION PLANNED

A plan to convert the former YMCA in Norwich into a youth center will kick into high gear next week. Tariko Satterfield, who runs RealLifeEmpire is teaming with Summit Fitness in the city’s business park to offer a variety of activities for a fee. The fees collected will go toward converting the Y into a youth center. Flag football, soccer, dodgeball, handball and other sports are being offered starting February 6th. Satterfield hopes to raise $2 million overall. The Y closed in 2009.