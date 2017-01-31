TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

CAR CHASE ARREST

A Clinton man is in hot water after leading police on a lengthy car chase. 36-year-old Jason Angell was arrested Monday night. Colchester police say they began pursuing Angell after he sped off as officers approached him following reports of an unwanted person in the area of Dr. Foote Road. Angell made his way onto Route 2, at which point state police joined the chase. He continued onto Route 11 in Salem before his vehicle was disabled after hitting a set of stop sticks on Route 82 in Bozrah. As it turns out, there were three active warrants for Angell’s arrest. He’s facing several charges, including driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

HEROIN DISTRIBUTION ARRESTS

Two local men have been charged with heroin distribution by the U-S Attorney’s office in Connecticut. 29-year old Nestor Santana of New London, also known as “Beans”, and 23-year old James Butler of Montville are accused of selling the drug that led to the overdose deaths of two women in May of last year: a 17-year old female in a Groton motel room, and a 34-year old female in a Route 32 apartment in Montville. Both suspects appeared in Federal Court in New Haven. If convicted, they could each be sentenced to a maximum 20 years in prison. Santana is also facing state charges of distributing heroin. Meanwhile, a third person, 41-year old Ramon Gomez of Uncasville, has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and heroin distribution. He admits to selling the heroin that was given to the 17-year old girl, and bringing her to the motel as a prostitute. He awaits sentencing.

GOVERNOR PROPOSES MANDATE RELIEF

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his new two-year budget proposal will include measures that could bring financial relief to Connecticut cities and towns struggling to pay for unfunded state mandates. A former mayor, the Democratic governor proposed a list of changes on Tuesday. They include eliminating a municipal spending cap for most municipalities, allowing communities to negotiate employee retirement contributions and eliminating a requirement that small school districts have superintendents. Malloy says many of the mandates have been on the books for years and he expects some resistance from municipal employee unions. But he says it’s “our responsibility to routinely review” what’s working. Malloy’s list does not include new taxing options, something cities and towns have sought. He’ll unveil his budget Feb. 8. It’s expected to include municipal aid reductions.

ID OF MAN FATALLY SHOT OFFICALLY RELEASED

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed by police during a violent confrontation at a Montville motel. State police identified the man killed Sunday afternoon as 53-year-old Val Thomas. State police say officers responded to the Chesterfield Lodge after getting reports of an “unwanted person” on the property. Police asked the person to leave, but the suspect reportedly grabbed an officer’s Taser and used it to repeatedly strike the officer in the head. The officer then drew a gun and shot Thomas. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered a laceration to the head. Motel owner Sam Patel says Thomas had been staying there for about two months and Patel called police after Thomas refused to pay a $250 bill.

WHITE PRIVILEGE CONTEST

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) – A student essay on the topic of white privilege is stirring controversy in a ritzy Connecticut shoreline town. Contest organizers have been surprised by the reaction from some who say the question wrongly suggests race plays into the good life enjoyed in Westport. One resident, 72-year-old Bari Reiner, says the question is offensive because the town welcomes anybody who can afford to live there.

The contest put on by the town’s diversity council asks students to describe the impact white privilege has had on their lives. The chairman of the diversity council is Harold Bailey Jr. He says that there has been more controversy than organizers expected in town and that people as far away as Singapore have weighed in online.