TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

FORUM TOUCHES ON SCHOOL PROBS

Issues ranging from the future of a school restructuring proposal to middle school concerns are discussed during an open forum on Norwich school budget issues. About 12 people attend the gathering last night at the Kelly Middle School, which itself became a topic. Superintendent Abby Dolliver says her staff has been concentrating on student social problems at Kelly, including hiring a new school psychologist. Dolliver also expressed hope that a major building renovation plan for the city’s kindergarten through sixth grades can be revived. The proposal was defeated earlier this month in a tie vote by the school board. The School Facilities Review Committee meets next Monday to discuss a single-campus concept, which it had earlier turned-down.

MASS MAN KILLED IN CRASH

(Foster, RI) — State Police say a Massachusetts man is dead after being involved in a three-car crash. Troopers say the accident happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon on Route 101 in Foster when a westbound car swerved into the eastbound lane hitting another car. The driver of the second car 40-year-old Orlando Colon of Southbridge, Massachusetts was killed. The driver and passenger in the first car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while two people in a third vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.

EL SCHOOL BUDGET APPROVED

The school budget for East Lyme has been approved. The board of education last night okayed the $46.7 million budget in a unanimous vote. The plan increases spending by 2.8%. A referendum is expected the spring but the budget has to go to the boards of selectmen and finance first.

FOR SALE FOR DOLLAR

It may be the epitome of a fixer-upper but it could be yours for a dollar. A long-vacant house in the Greenville section of Norwich has been seized by the city for back taxes. Authorities want to get it back on the tax rolls so they’re offering it for sale for $1. The developer who comes up with the best idea for rehabilitating the property will get it. A open house was held yesterday so potential owners could get a look. Windows are broken and/or boarded up at 60 Sixth Street. Two more open houses will be held there on February 8th and 9th. Proposals are due March 2nd.

FLY-IN COMING

A few thousand people may descend on the area this Columbus Day weekend. The Groton-New London Airport will be the site of a fly-in. Up to 600 planes may participate in what’s like an auto show only for airplanes. Some 5,000 people are expected to attend the free, two-day event. Planes will even be up for sale there. The event is being sponsored by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, with the idea of marketing the area to airplane enthusiasts who may then want to return.