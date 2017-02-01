WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE









MURDER TRIAL WINDING DOWN

The murder trial of a Norwich man may go to the jury today. Closing arguments are scheduled in the case of Lashawn Cecil, the Taftville man accused of killing Jaclyn Wirth in her apartment more than five years ago. After the prosecution rested yesterday, the defense tried to get the case dismissed, arguing the state’s case was so weak it shouldn’t even be considered by the jury but the judge rejected the claim. The 36-year-old Cecil did not take the stand in his own defense.

LEASE LACKING

The Norwich Community Development Corporation moved into its new shared workspace known as Foundry 66 without a lease. Critics say that’s not a good move given protections a written lease would provide. NCDC spent $280,000 renovating the building at 66 Franklin Street. President Robert Mills says they had a verbal agreement with the owner and a lease draft. Foundry 66 opened in October and Mills says they didn’t expect to go this long without a formal lease but that a fire, the holidays and various people’s travel schedule got in the way. There are now reportedly differences in the rent price but the building’s owner Timothy Owens denies that, although neither party is revealing the price.

CRASHES ABOUND

Yesterday’s snow caused some problems on the area’s roads with several crashes. State police say they responded to 242 accidents between 10 and 2 yesterday. A wreck on I-95 in Old Lyme had the southbound lanes closed for about two-and-a-half hours yesterday afternoon. Police say the crash involved at least 10 vehicles. A crash at about the same time occurred in the southbound lanes of the interstate in Stonington. Smaller crashes and spinouts were reported along I-395 in Norwich. Police described the roads yesterday as a “mess.”