THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









NL RALLY OPPOSING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

A rally is held at New London City Hall to oppose President Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. Mayor Mike Passero organized Thursday’s event. He says the United States is morally obligated to welcome refugees fleeing civil war in the Middle East. The Reverend Arcelias Vazquez Haye from the Church of the City says New London needs to show the world what it means to be a loving community. Other speakers included New London Police Chief Peter Reichard, School Superintendent Manuel Rivera, and City Council President Anthony Nolan.

REID AND HUGHES WINDOWS COVERED UP

The upper story windows of the vacant Reid and Hughes building in downtown Norwich have been boarded-up. City Public works crews did the job Thursday, after broken pieces of glass were found on the sidewalk in front of the crumbling structure. The fate of the long-abandoned building is still in limbo. Aldermen approved demolishing it in October, but state historical officials are seeking a court injunction to block demolition, while a proposed redevelopment by the Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development is considered.

HISTORIC SCHOOLHOUSE PROJECT

An often overlooked historic building in Norwich may become an attraction. Work will begin soon on stabilizing and eventually utilizing the East District Schoolhouse at Washington Street and Butts Lane. Regan Miner, Norwich Historical Society consultant says it will be a multi year project. Norwich Public Utilities is getting the ball rolling with a donation of a nearly $39,000 tax credit to start stabilizing the building, repairing windows and modernizing the ventilation. The schoolhouse was built in 1789 but nothing has been done to it since 1970. Work may begin as early as next month.

GOVERNOR PROPOSES HELP FOR CITIES AND TOWNS

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is proposing a new system designed to help Connecticut cities and towns that are struggling financially. The Democrat announced in Waterbury Thursday his budget package will include legislation that creates a new Municipal Accountability Review Board. Empowered to review a municipality’s finances, the board will place cities and towns in a tiered system of accountability, where they’ll be subject to increasing levels of review and state intervention. Malloy says Connecticut “cannot wait until a city or town is on the doorstep of bankruptcy” before stepping in to help. He says this proposal will help ensure the fiscal condition of troubled communities improves. Joe DeLong, executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, welcomed the concept but says the local property tax system still must be changed.

PROBE INTO MALLOY RE-ELECTION FUNDRAISING ENDS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The executive director of the Connecticut Democratic Party says federal officials have ended a criminal investigation into fundraising for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s 2014 re-election campaign. Michael Mandell said Thursday the party’s attorney, David Golub, received a phone call late Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, notifying him the probe had concluded. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut declined to comment. Federal investigators had been looking into whether the party illegally spent $278,000 in political contributions to pay for a mailing benefiting Malloy’s successful re-election bid. The money had come from contractors and was earmarked for federal government candidates. A grand jury was convened in the case.

Mandell says the party has “always been confident that there was no wrongdoing” and it had complied with the laws.

NL PORT GETTING STATE MONEY

Money to improve the port of New London has been approved by the state Bond Commission. The 4-and-a-half million dollars will improve security, and lighting, and repair some of the docks at State Pier, and the Central Vermont Railroad Pier. The head of the Connecticut Port Authority, Scott Bates, calls it-quote-an important down payment moving our maritime economy ahead in Connecticut. New London is one of three deep water ports in the state.