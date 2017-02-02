THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









CHASE ENDS IN CRASH AND ARREST

A Plainfield man is charged with stealing a motor vehicle in Norwich, and then leading state police on a car and foot chase. State police say 32-year old Ryan Macinnis was clocked doing 92 miles per hour while driving northbound on Interstate 395 in Plainfield around 1 AM Tuesday. He led police on a pursuit into Lisbon, where he crashed the auto. He then fled into the nearby woods, where he was apprehended. Macinnis was released on 20-thousand dollars bond, and has been turned over to Norwich police. The stolen vehicle has been recovered by state police.

CMEEC INVITED TO HEARING

State Senator Heather Somers has an invitation for the energy cooperative generous in its invites to the Kentucky Derby. Somers has asked officials with the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative to testify at a public hearing on a bill she’s introduced that would abolish CMEEC. CMEEC has spent over a million dollars taking local officials to the famed horse race over the last four years. Somers is seeking budget documents from the cooperative, of which Norwich Public Utilities and Groton Utilities are a member. The hearing in front of the legislature’s Energy and Technology Committee was scheduled for the coming Tuesday but has been postponed until later this month.

NEW LONDON MAYOR HOSTS IMMIGRATION RALLY TODAY

(New London, CT) — Another Connecticut city is joining the movement of those unhappy with President Trump’s immigration policies. New London Mayor Michael Passero will lead a rally today at City Hall, mirroring similar protests in other state cities like Hartford and New Haven. The rally starts at 1 p.m.