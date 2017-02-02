WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GENERAL ASSEMBLY – PENSIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A plan to restructure Connecticut pension obligations narrowly cleared the General Assembly. It cleared both the Senate and House of Representatives Wednesday despite complaints from Republicans that it doesn’t rein in pension costs. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the plan helps the state avoid huge future payments and notes how it’s been embraced by rating agencies and the business community.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and other state leaders were setting aside money to help with the crumbling foundations problem. During Wednesday’s bond commission meeting in Hartford, $5 million in funding will be used for crumbling foundations testing. Victims of the crumbling foundations have been frustrated with support received as of late. Officials traced the problem back to a concrete mix containing an iron sulfide mineral from a quarry in Willington. Also on Wednesday, $10 million in funding has been proposed to clean up the old Norwich Hospital site.

DCF OVERSIGHT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers have rejected a revised agreement Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said would have forged a new path toward ending decades of federal oversight of the Department of Children and Families. Both the House and Senate defeated the deal, which would have set a minimum budget for the agency that lawmakers couldn’t change. Malloy says lawmakers let “politics stand in the way of progress.”

RHAM HIGH TEACHER DIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A high school physics teacher hit by a car while running in West Hartford has died. Police say Andrej Cavarkapa was out for a run the evening of Jan. 25 when he was struck by a car. He died Tuesday night. The 30-year-old Cavarkapa taught at RHAM High School in Hebron.

FORBES PUBLISHER – CHARGES

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A former Forbes Magazine publisher is facing charges after police say he attacked a bus full of elementary school children. The Connecticut Post reports James Berrien was charged Tuesday for a December incident in which he allegedly chased down the bus, and then forced his way on, pushing children out of the way and screaming. His lawyer says he strongly disputes the allegations.

RI – ABORTION BILL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dozens of Rhode Island state legislators have signed onto a bill to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion. Rep. Edith Ajello and Sen. Gayle Goldin, both Providence Democrats, announced the legislation at a State House rally Wednesday. Ajello says there’s momentum this year with new pro-choice Democrats in the state House of Representatives and amid fears about Republican President Donald Trump.

38 STUDIOS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is settling with the final defendant in its lawsuit over the failure of 38 Studios, the video game company started by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. The state Commerce Corporation says it’s agreed to a $16 million settlement with Hilltop Securities Inc., formerly known as the First Southwest Co. The settlement filed Wednesday is contingent on court approval.