FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

CECIL FOUND GUILTY

A guilty verdict in a Norwich murder case. A 12-member New London Superior Court jury Friday finds LaShawn Cecil fatally shot Jacklyn Wirth in her East Baltic Street apartment in December, 2011. The verdict was announced around 11 AM. Members of the victim’s family were in the courtroom when the jury’s decision was read, saying they were pleased with the verdict, and that justice was served. Cecil could face up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 7th. He still faces a charge of illegal posession of a firearm.

HEARING IN STERLING TEEN DEATH

A probable cause hearing will be held for the Sterling teenager accused of killing a friend of his. 19-year old Kevin Weismore appeared briefly Friday in Danielson Superior Court. He faces murder charges in the death of 18-year old Todd Allen, who was reported missing December 26th. State police say Weismore led them to Allen’s body some 2 weeks later. The arrest warrant says Weismore fatally stabbed Allen due to a drug deal gone bad. The probable cause hearing will determine if the state has enough evidence to proceed with the case. It’s scheduled for March 7th. Two other Sterling teens face charges of tampering with evidence.

CASINO GARAGE JUMPER A SUICIDE

A Groton man who fell to his death last September by falling from the fourth floor of a Foxwoods Resort Casino garage committed suicide. That’s the finding from the State Chief Medical Examiner in the death of 23-year old Michael Goodale. Mashantucket-Pequot Tribal Police say Goodale pointed a gun at them after they served him with an arrest warrant for a probation violation. At least one officer fired a shot at Goodale after he refused to drop the gun. The gunshot nicked Goodale’s foot, who then jumped to his death. The New London State’s Attorney’s office and the state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad continue to investigate the incident.

MUNICIPALITIES MAY HAVE TO PARTIALLY FUND TEACHER PENSIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut cities and towns are facing the possibility of having to pay one-third of the cost of teacher pensions. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Friday his new budget proposal would require municipalities to contribute $407.6 million in fiscal year 2018 and $420.9 million in fiscal year 2019. Teachers currently contribute 6 percent of their salary to the Teacher’s Retirement System. The state pays 100 percent of the employer’s share, which will be $1.2 billion this year.

Malloy says policymakers must consider changes in teacher pension funding. The new budget beginning July 1 is projected to be up to $1.7 billion in deficit. Betsy Gara, executive director of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns, says Malloy’s proposal will “impose a huge burden on local property taxpayers” in small communities.

NO MORE PROPERTY TAX CREDIT??

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget proposal will eliminate Connecticut’s $200 property tax credit to help balance the state’s books. A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor confirmed Friday the credit, which was once $500, will not be funded in the two-year tax-and-spending plan being unveiled Wednesday. The new fiscal year beginning July 1 is projected to have a shortfall ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. Malloy said Friday the property tax credit “has to be on the table” when he and lawmakers negotiate a new budget. While his proposal will not include increases in personal income and sales tax rates, Malloy says there will “some adjustments” to minor taxes, including keeping the rates in line with neighboring states. However, he says taxes “are not a big issue” in his proposal.

NHL TEAM BACK IN HARTFORD???

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin are encouraging the New York Islanders professional hockey team to consider moving to Connecticut’s capital city. The Democrats sent a letter Friday to the NHL team’s management, offering Hartford’s XL Center as an option for the team’s interim use. They suggested the building can also be “a long-term solution to your needs,” noting it would be transformed into “today’s NHL standards.” They pledged to work with “private partners to develop the building you would be proud to call home.” Hartford currently hosts a minor league hockey team. The team’s future in Brooklyn was called into question Monday when it was reported arena management wasn’t counting on any revenue from the hockey club beyond the 2018-19 season. Islanders’ management has declined comment.