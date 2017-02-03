FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

ALDI’S OPENING

It was a combination of New Year’s Eve and Black Friday celebrations at the new Aldi’s food market in Groton yesterday. Hundreds of shoppers counted down from 5 then rushed in as the doors to the new store opened in the Groton Shopping Plaza. One patron arrived in line as early as 3 a.m. for an 8:30 ribbon-cutting. The supermarket is known for its discount groceries. The closest locations before the Groton opening were in Lisbon and Warwick, Rhode Island.

FARIA BEEDE MOVING

The new owner of a Montville manufacturer is moving the company out of town. Pending the sale of its Pink Row property that will be turned into housing, Faria Beede will move to another town close by. The company has been in Montville for 50 years, formerly operating as Thomas C. Faria Corp. CEO Fred Merritt says there won’t be any significant changes in staffing once the company moves. The employ more than 200 people. No word on where the company is moving.

“ANIMAL FARM” NOT BANNED

Parents gather at Stonington High School to voice their concerns about a recent decision to remove the book “Animal Farm” from the school district’s required eighth-grade reading list. Westerly resident Tom Gamache was among several people who spoke during last night’s school board meeting, saying he doesn’t like the idea of excluding certain books from the Stonington curriculum. Stonington school superintendent Van Riley says the “Animal Farm” controversy has been blown way out of proportion, having never been banned and that the teacher who got the controversy started has been encouraged to use it as a teaching tool.