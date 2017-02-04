SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

HERNANDEZ LAWYERS SEEK EXTRA TIME TO PREPARE FOR TRIAL

BOSTON (AP) – Lawyers for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez have asked for a three-month delay to the start of their client’s double murder trial so they can plow through mountains of new information. The Boston Herald reports that Hernandez’s lawyers were in court Friday to seek the delay from a skeptical judge. Some of the new information includes a prosecution disclosure that it could call eight new witnesses to testify, including Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, could testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos. Prosecutors say some tattoos link Hernandez to the 2012 drive-by killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

AG CLOSES 38 STUDIOS CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, BLAMES POLICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The state attorney general has closed a criminal investigation into 38 Studios, after the state agreed to settle with the final defendant in its lawsuit over the failed $75 million deal with the company started by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. Peter Kilmartin announced the dormant investigation’s closure Friday, blaming his decision on the State Police. Kilmartin and the State Police announced in July there would be no criminal charges after a yearslong investigation. Kilmartin said Friday he had planned to reactivate the criminal case under certain circumstances, including the civil litigation’s resolution. He says he consulted new State Police Col. Ann Assumpico, who told him she wouldn’t commit further resources. Assumpico says the case is closed, but she’d reopen it if presented with new evidence. She says Kilmartin’s office didn’t present persuasive information.

3 ARRESTS FOLLOWING NEW LONDON SHOPPING CENTER DISTURBANCE

New London police were called to 911 reports of a disturbance, and a man brandishing a handgun, at the New London shopping center around 11:30 Friday morning. Words and threats were exchanged and one person kicked a vehicle that almost backed into his and punched the male displaying the handgun. Police seized the firearm and arrested 3 New London residents. Kevin Brown, Michael Acuff and Robin Neal were issued a variety of charges including threatening and breach of peace. Anyone with information about the, incident is asked to call the new London police dept.

CONNECTICUT ASKING NY ISLANDERS TO CONSIDER MOVE TO HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin are encouraging the New York Islanders professional hockey team to consider moving to Connecticut’s capital city. The Democrats sent a letter Friday to the NHL team’s management, offering Hartford’s XL Center as an option for the team’s interim use.

They suggested the building can also be “a long-term solution to your needs,” noting it would be transformed into “today’s NHL standards.” They pledged to work with “private partners to develop the building you would be proud to call home.” Hartford currently hosts a minor league hockey team. The team’s future in Brooklyn was called into question Monday when it was reported arena management wasn’t counting on any revenue from the hockey club beyond the 2018-19 season. Islanders’ management has declined comment.

RECORD NUMBERS FOR RACE TO BENEFIT REFUGEES AFTER TRAVEL BAN

Organizers of a road race that benefits a Connecticut refugee resettlement group are crediting President Donald Trump for a record enrollment – and record donations – in this year’s event. The New Haven-based Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services says about 1,100 people were signed up for the 10th annual Run for Refugees before Trump signed an executive order last week temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Registration for the 5K race Sunday in New Haven doubled to about 2,200 in the four days after the order and eventually hit the limit of 2,500, more than twice last year’s total. Donations have reached a record $152,000, more than what was raised in the nine previous races combined. Organizers say runners want to strongly show support for refugees.

MALLOY’S BUDGET PROPOSAL WOULD ELIMINATE PROPERTY TAX CREDIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget proposal will eliminate Connecticut’s $200 property tax credit to help balance the state’s books. A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor confirmed Friday the credit, which was once $500, will not be funded in the two-year tax-and-spending plan being unveiled Wednesday. The new fiscal year beginning July 1 is projected to have a shortfall ranging from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. Malloy said Friday the property tax credit “has to be on the table” when he and lawmakers negotiate a new budget. While his proposal will not include increases in personal income and sales tax rates, Malloy says there will “some adjustments” to minor taxes, including keeping the rates in line with neighboring states. However, he says taxes “are not a big issue” in his proposal.