SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-NEW HAVEN

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Protesters in Connecticut temporarily shut down a highway, delaying an ambulance that was on the road and forcing workers to perform an emergency medical procedure on a patient. More than 100 people protesting President Donald Trump’s travel ban Saturday afternoon blocked a highway in New Haven. As protesters were being cleared from the road, state police say ambulance workers had to perform a procedure on a critically ill patient in the vehicle instead of at the hospital. State police say they found the leader of the protest, who immediately ran away, knocking over several of his supporters, before being caught. Authorities say they used pepper spray on 66-year-old Norman Clement after he resisted arrest. Clement faces numerous charges including inciting a riot. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

AP-CT-TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-MALLOY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy calls “reassuring” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s decision to suspend implementation of President Donald Trump’s refugee and immigration ban. In a statement issued Saturday, Malloy said the injunction issued Friday by a federal judge in Seattle temporary halts what the Democratic governor called an unconstitutional executive order. Trump said the order barring immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations was needed to protect the U.S. from terrorism. Malloy went on to say that it was unconscionable for the president to denounce Judge James Robart for his ruling. On Twitter, Trump said Robart was a “so-called judge” and predicted the “ridiculous” ruling would be overturned. Malloy says his administration will protect the rights of all Connecticut residents and those who want to call the state their home.

NEW LONDON ROBBERY ARRESTS

The Day reports New London police arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery early Saturday morning in the parking lot outside the Ravi Mart on Broad Street. Randall Sowa, 52, of 85 Vauxhall St. was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, misuse of marker plates and operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. Gloria Okoasia, 53, of 59 Blackhall St. was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree larceny. Their bonds were set at $50,000 each and they are scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Monday. Police said they received a 911 call at 3:40 a.m. Saturday from the victim, not a store employee, reporting that he had been robbed at knifepoint at the Ravi Mart, 290 Broad St. The suspects had fled in a Dodge pickup truck, according to the report. Police responding to the call located the truck and the suspects traveling in the area of 74 Connecticut Ave. and stopped the vehicle. The suspects were positively identified by the victim, police said, and the money was returned to the victim. Police said they seized a weapon allegedly used in the robbery.

THE BULLETIN: CITY EMPLOYEES GET ETHICS TRAINING

NORWICH – City Manager John Salomone said Friday that most top-tier city employees have completed an online ethics course required after five city officials attended a lavish trip to the Kentucky Derby hosted by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative last May. The City Council directed such training take place after learning of the trip, first reported by The Bulletin in October.

MISSING BOATERS

NEW YORK (AP) — A Vermont man is adamantly denying that he sabotaged his fishing boat, causing it to sink and his mother to be lost at sea. Nathan Carman told ABC’s “20/20” that he patched some holes with marine putty but insisted it was seaworthy. Insurance companies claim in court that “faulty repairs” were made the day before the vessel sank. Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, of Connecticut, left from Rhode Island on a fishing trip in September. Nathan Carman was found alone in a life raft eight days later. His mother is presumed dead. Carman walked out at one point during the interview that aired Friday evening. He said he’s misunderstood and a police target because of a diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome. The condition is on the autism spectrum.

ENERGY SPRAWL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Council on Environmental Quality wants Connecticut lawmakers and state environmental officials to encourage developers to build energy projects on previously developed sites, such as landfills and industrial lands. The council is raising concerns in a new report about the surge in proposals to build large solar electricity-generating facilities on farmland and forest lands. Susan Merrow, the council’s chairwoman, says the desire for land conservation and more renewable energy in Connecticut don’t have to be conflict. She says the organization envisions a “future with ample solar energy, farms and forests.” The report recommends the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection give “meaningful weight” to environmental siting criteria when choosing renewable energy projects. It also calls for utility-scale solar developments to obtain a special certificate that requires a detailed siting review.

TRANSFER CREDITS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are considering legislation that would ensure the state’s community college students can take their credits with them when they transfer to one of the state’s four-year public universities. The bill comes after the release of a study last year that showed the University of Connecticut was rejecting more than 20 percent of the transfer credits from students coming into the school from the community college system. Both UConn and the state university system say they’ve already addressed the problem with separate programs that guarantee transfers from the community college system. But state Rep. Christie Carpino, who authored the legislation, says part of the problem is the two systems have different requirements for prerequisites. Her bill would require them to sit down and come up with universal “pathways” to four-year degrees.

FREE TUITION-MATTIELLO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The speaker of the Rhode Island House of Representatives is skeptical about Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to guarantee two years of free tuition at the state’s public colleges. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello tells WPRO-AM he’s getting negative feedback about the proposal from his Cranston constituents. He says his bigger budgetary priority is phasing out municipal car taxes. Mattiello says the no-tuition idea needs to be carefully vetted, especially if Rhode Island is the first to try it. He says it’ll go through the normal legislative hearing process. Raimondo, a Democrat, has proposed covering in-state students’ tuition and fees for two years of community college or the final two years of a four-year degree. She estimates the cost to be $30 million a year once it’s fully implemented.

OLYMPIC MEDAL TAX BREAK

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island state lawmaker wants to give a tax break to athletes who win Olympic medals. Democratic Rep. Thomas Winfield has introduced a bill that would exempt from taxation the value of any medal or prize money earned through Olympic or Paralympic competitions. Winfield says he doesn’t know of any Olympians in his legislative district, but he named several Rhode Island athletes who might benefit.