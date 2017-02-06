MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

SCHOOL REALIGNMENT PLAN DUE FOR ANOTHER VOTE

There may be hope yet for a school realignment plan in Norwich. Members of the School Facilities Review Committee, who also serve on the city’s school board, say the board is expected to reconsider a proposal next week that would put all of the kindergarten through sixth grade classes into four expanded, renovated buildings. Board of Ed vice-chairman Dennis Slopak says the vote will occur, however, he also hopes there will still be consideration of a plan he supports: one new single school complex for all K through 6 classes. Slopak heads up the School Facilities panel, but is the only person on that committee that supports the single school plan. He had hoped the idea could be re-visited Monday night, but the group has already recommended the four-building idea. The four-school proposal failed to gain school board approval last month, by a 4 to 4 tie vote.

FAMILY MEMBERS CHARGED WITH SERIOUS CHILD NEGLECT

Three members of a Danielson family have been charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a child, and possession of child pornography. The children’s father, 24-year old Nicolas Emory, along with the children’s live-in uncles, 39-year old Jason, and 33-year old James Emory were arraigned Monday with each of them being held on 175-thousand dollar bond. State Department of Children and families officials say the three kids, ages 6, 5, and 3 were living in the Broad Street residence in extreme filth, with no health care or socialization. Officials say there was frequent viewing by the adults of pornographic material, and there is reason to believe there was sexual abuse of the two daughters by their father. The children have been removed from the home. The father and mother were charged last November with risk of injury to a minor.

GOVERNOR: PROPOSED EDUCATION FUNDING CHANGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says his new budget proposal would significantly change the state’s formula for funding local education to allow more aid to get to the neediest communities. The Democratic governor did not disclose proposed aid figures in his announcement Monday. He is scheduled Wednesday to release his budget proposal for the two fiscal years that begin July 1. Malloy says his proposal would make education funding more fair by considering towns’ ability to pay and including more accurate poverty and enrollment data. The state gives cities and towns about $2 billion a year for basic education and another $1 billion for school construction. Officials in some towns worry large property tax increases will be needed to make up for reduced aid and cost shifts in Malloy’s budget plan.

STIFFER RI PENALTIES FOR UNATTENDED KIDS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Parents who leave a child unattended in their car could face a year in prison under a bill being considered by Rhode Island state legislators. The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a Tuesday hearing on the legislation. Democratic Rep. Patricia Serpa’s proposal would make it a crime to leave a child under 7 years old in a car for longer than five minutes. Parents could also be fined or imprisoned for leaving a child under 14 years old unattended in the car if the weather is extremely hot or cold. Some parents spoke out against similar bills introduced last year. A Senate bill died in the final hours of last year’s session, causing its sponsor, Democratic Sen. Leonidas Raptakis, to criticize lawmakers for caring more about animal welfare than children.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPS BACK HOME

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – New England Patriots fans filled the parking lots outside the team’s stadium on Monday and lined up for hours outside the souvenir shop in near-freezing temperatures hoping to buy Super Bowl championship gear.

The newly crowned NFL champions landed in Boston at around 5 p.m. and received a police escort for the 30-mile drive to their home stadium.

The pro shop at Gillette Stadium opened at 6 a.m., but fans began lining up outside in the middle of the night, just hours after the team’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

It was the fifth Super Bowl title for quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. Brady was the game’s Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.