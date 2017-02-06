MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

PARADE TOMORROW FOR CHAMPION PATRIOTS

(Boston, MA) — A victory parade is scheduled for tomorrow in Boston for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the parade will begin at eleven a.m. and will again involve duck boats. The event will likely wrap up with a rally at City Hall Plaza. The Patriots mounted the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history last night, overcoming a 25 point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

NO FRACKING WAY

Concerned about the potential harmful effects on the environment, the City of New London is being asked to ban the disposal of fracking waste. The request comes from five worried residents. The city council will address the request tonight. New London is one of 11 cities or towns being asked to ban the waste.

ANOTHER PRESENTATION

After addressing residents in Brooklyn, officials spearheading a solar energy project will talk to Canterbury homeowners this week. The 50-mega-watt solar array is proposed for the towns’ border. Ranger Solar will outline the plan tomorrow night at Canterbury Elementary School. About a third of the project will be in Canterbury.

SOLAR FARM BEING BUILT

The long-awaited solar farm in Griswold will start to be built in June. The town’s economic development commission chairman Tom Giard says Ecos Energy out of Minnesota will construct a 30-acre farm on Route 138. He says it will generate $200,000 in annual tax revenue. The 27,000 panels will power between 1200 and 1400 homes.

HOSPITAL AGREEMENT REACHED

A meeting of the minds between Windham Hospital and union workers. The two have come to terms on a new three year contract. Locals for the American Federation of Teachers have been negotiating for nine months. The new deals covers some 350 employees. The contract links raises to the hospital’s profitability. That may not be good for caregivers because Windham Hospital has had seven straight years in the red.