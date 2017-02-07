TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









CHILD PORN ALERT LED TO NEGLECT ARRESTS

Arrest warrants released by state police show it was a child pornography alert received last May that led to an investigation and arrests of the parents and two uncles of three Danielson toddlers. Police say the alert led them to 39 Broad Street where 24-year old Nicolas Emory eventually admitted to downloading the child porn. Emory and his brothers turned themselves into state police Monday on the child porn allegations.. They also are accused of severe child neglect in the care of Nicolas Emory’s three young children. The child’s mother has also been charged. The three brothers are being held on bond and are due in court March 10th. The mother, 33-year old Donna Rodeheffer, is out on bond, and is due in court February 17th.

WEAPONS ARREST

A multi-state felon living in New London has been arrested, accused of stealing a cache of weapons and ammunition. Police say two pistols, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and 20 high capacity magazines were taken in Stonington yesterday. The investigation led to New London, where 28-year-old David Johnson was found to be in possession of the stolen goods. Two of the guns were found during a traffic stop on Broad Street and the other at Johnson’s Bayonet Street residence in New London. Johnson is being held on $200,000 bond.

SAILFEST FUNDING STILL A CONCERN FOR SOME

It’s an issue that just won’t go away in New London. The cost and financial impact of Sailfest has been a point of contention for nearly half a year. City councilor Erica Richardson has accused the Mayor’s office of not being transparent about Sailfest, but councilor Don Venditto disagrees. Richardson says the city council should hire an independent firm to conduct an economic impact study to determine if Sailfest is providing a benefit to taxpayers. Some councilors have said Richardson is pursuing the Sailfest issue because of a personal vendetta against the event’s executive director Barbara Neff. Richardson has denied those accusations.

MAN CHARGED WITH LEAVING KID IN CAR

State police have charged an East Hartford man for leaving a child alone in an unlocked parked car with the engine running. Joel Espada is to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court February 14th after allegedly leaving the child in the Big Y Supermarket parking lot Sunday in Danielson. Police say the vehicle was gone when they arrived, but a witness took a photo of the parked car, and later apprehended Espada. He also faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license or registration.

GOVERNOR CALLS FOR XL CENTER MONEY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is proposing the state spend $250 million to renovate the XL Center, Hartford’s downtown sports arena. Malloy’s office tells the Hartford Courant that the governor will include $125 million for the first two years of the project in the state budget he will unveil on Wednesday. The renovation plans call for upgrading seating capacity in the arena from 16,000 to about 19,000 and adding a second concourse. The facility serves as an off-campus home to UConn basketball and hockey and the home arena of the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack. Malloy’s office and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin last week sent a letter to the New York Islanders, asking the NHL team to consider moving to Connecticut’s capital city. The state has been without am NHL franchise since the Hartford Whalers left for North Carolina in 1997.

PATS CELEBRATIONS

Boston, MA) — The New England Patriots celebrated their fifth Super Bowl championship in franchise history Tuesday with a parade and rally in Boston. Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady says they promised another title and delivered. Players and coaches filled duck boats and flat-bed trucks and rode down Boylston Street in downtown Boston on the way to City Hall where players and coaches addressed the crowd. Hundreds of thousands of people were on hand for the celebration despite the rainy and snowy conditions. Another rally was held later in the day at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.