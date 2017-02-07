TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

R&H DEMO BIDS SOUGHT

Proposals are now being taken from firms that would like to demolish the Reid and Hughes building in downtown Norwich. All bids are due by 2 p.m. February 28th. Last October, the city council voted to spend up to $800,000 tearing down the long vacant structure. Historians, however want it preserved and a development group is trying to come up with funds to turn the building into housing.

TEACHER NOT PUNISHED

The teacher who sparked a controversy in the Stonington school system hasn’t been punished. Ed Goldberg, who teaches at Mystic Middle School, had said the George Orwell novel “Animal Farm” had been banned from the 8th grade curriculum. It had not but was taken off the list of required reading. Either way, parents were upset and that led to rumors that Goldberg had been punished for the error and his opposition to downgrading the book. Superintendent Van Riley says Goldberg has not be reprimanded at all. The school board will again address the “Animal Farm” controversy Thursday night.

COMMITTEE WEIGHS RESOLUTION AGAINST RAIL PLAN

(Hartford, CT) — The Legislature’s Transportation Committee is considering a resolution opposing a new high speed rail plan. Federal officials want a faster new inland rail route between Old Saybrook and Rhode Island to cut travel time between New York and Boston. The opposition is strongest in Old Lyme, where residents say the planned route would ruin historic neighborhoods. The committee held a public hearing on the bill yesterday and will vote on the measure in the near future.

FARM FULLY FUNCTIONAL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The first offshore wind farm installed in the United States is now operating at full capacity off the coast of Rhode Island following repairs to a damaged turbine. The Providence Journal reports the 30-megawatt wind farm went into commercial operation with only four of its five turbines on line after being installed in waters off Block Island last fall.