WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









STORM COMING!!!

Schools throughout our listening area will be closed Thursday because of a storm that’s expected to bring a foot of snow or more to some parts of the region. Airlines also are bracing for a troublesome day: The flight-tracking site FlightAware.com says more than 2,000 Thursday flights throughout the Northeast already have been canceled. The Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Center is calling for 8 to 15 inches of snow, beginning just before daybreak, and ending by late afternoon. Near whiteout conditions are possible, as are high winds, coastal flooding and power outages.

GOVERNOR’S BUDGET PROPOSAL RELEASED

Republicans and industry groups are criticizing Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget, saying it would hurt working- and middle-class families while increasing costs for hospitals. The Democratic governor on Wednesday unveiled a two-year, $40.6 billion budget that would increase taxes by $200 million and allow cities and towns to tax hospital property. The proposal would eliminate the $200 property tax credit on state income tax returns and reduce the earned income tax credit for poor families. Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano says the budget plan would create “chaos” and is balanced on the backs of working- and middle-class families. The Connecticut Hospital Association says taxing hospitals is an “attack” on communities and a hospital tax imposed several years ago has increased costs for patients.

NORWICH OFFICIALS LIKE MALLOY PLAN

Norwich would see an increase in state aid, as well as additional money for special education programs, under Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget plan. That’s welcome news to city officials. Mayor Deb Hinchey says the Governor seems to realize the needs of cities such as Norwich. Hinchey and City Manager John Salamone say they’re not sure about the Governor’s proposal that would allow municipalities to tax hospitals that are currently tax-exempt. Hinchey says, though, another controversial aspect of the Governor’s budget proposal—having cities and towns pay one-third of teacher pension costs—shouldn’t hurt the city too much, and still put Norwich ahead under the Governor’s plan.

SHORT TERM RENTALS ALLOWED FOR NOW

Short-term rentals are still okay in Stonington. The town’s planning and zoning commission says there are no regulations on the books as of now regarding such rentals, so violation notices handed out to some residents won’t be enforced. Stonington Planning Director Jason Vincent says proposals regarding any regulation of short-term rentals have to be submitted to the town, and it would have to be approved at a town meeting. Such rentals have become more popular in the shoreline community, thanks mostly to on-line sites Air B-and-B, and VRBO. Some residents have complained the rentals have gotten out of hand.

ANOTHER CONVICTION FOR MURDERER

More prison time is possible for the man found guilty of murder in the December, 2011 fatal shooting of a Norwich woman. LaShawn Cecil was convicted Wednesday of criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of Jacyln Wirth in her East Baltic Street apartment. Cecil could now face as much as 65 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 7th. He was convicted of murder last week.

NORWICH MAN ACCUSED OF ROBBING CANCER PATIENT’S PILLS

A Norwich man is being held on 300-thousand dollars bail after being charged with trying to rob a cancer patient of her painkillers at gunpoint. Police say 29-year old Jamal Young tried to force his way into a Tallman Street home around 1 AM on December 18th, ordering his 57-year old former neighbor to surrender her pills. Police say the woman, along with the help of two men living there, was able to close the door on one of Young’s arms, who eventually fled. The woman had previously watched Young’s children while he served a previous prison term. He’s due back in court March 6th.