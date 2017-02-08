WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SPELLMAN NOT RUNNING

A Stonington selectman has opted not to run for re-election. Mike Spellman announced yesterday he won’t seek another term. The unaffiliated Spellman, who is a Groton City police officer, says being selectman is like having another full-time job. Even though he is stepping aside after his term ends later this year, Spellman says he’s not ruling out a run someday for first selectman, a position his dad held almost a quarter century.

LAND EYED FOR CONSERVATION

A tract of land in three local communities is being eyed by the Avalonia Land Conservancy. The conservancy is trying to buy the 409-acre Tri-Town Forest which covers Griswold, North Stonington and Preston. The group wants to establish a long trail and open the forest to passive, non-motorized recreation. The land is currently owned by Dyer Investment of North Stonington.

LAWSUIT SETTLED OVER HOTEL DOG ATTACK

(Mystic, CT) — A woman who was mauled by a pit bull at a Mystic hotel is settling a lawsuit over the matter for 300-thousand-dollars. The attack left the woman with permanent injuries, including limited use of her right arm. The case against the Marriott Residence Inn on Route 27 had been scheduled to go to trial later this month. The attack happened in a second floor hallway of the hotel in 2014.