THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









RECOVERING FROM SNOWSTORM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads while crews clean up at the end of a storm that dumped up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state. The Democrat also said Thursday afternoon that the state’s cold weather protocols will be activated to protect homeless and other people from expected below-zero wind chills overnight. Malloy said state police responded to about 1,000 calls during the day, including more than 100 accidents. He said five people were injured, but there were no fatalities. Government offices and schools statewide closed for the day. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks closed temporarily in the early afternoon for snow clearing. Transit bus service remains suspended. All third-shift state workers are to report-in as usual.

BRIDGE-JUMPER COMMENTS ADMISSIBLE

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – A judge has ruled that statements made to police by a man charged with killing his 7-month-old son by throwing the boy off a bridge are admissible at trial. The Courant (http://cour.at/2lsoPnp ) reports that a judge ruled Wednesday that Tony Moreno was alert and displayed a normal decision-making process when he talked to police just hours after allegedly throwing Aaden Moreno off the 90-foot high bridge in July 2015. Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland and then jumped off himself after arguing with the boy’s mother. Moreno’s attorney argued that his client’s medical condition prevented him from having sound enough judgment to waive his right to remain silent. Testimony in Moreno’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Friday.

STATE A-G LOOKING TO INTERVENE IN NL CASE

Connecticut’s Attorney General is looking to dismiss a claim filed by the parents of a New London toddler. Kirsten Fauquet and John Stratzman are seeking permission to sue the state Department of Children and Families, claiming the agency unfairly removed their son from them, and placed him with an unfit relative. A DCF investigation did find the agency did leave the son with the relative, despite criminal, health, and employment issues. Three DCF employees were fired. The Attorney General’s office, however, claims the biological parents can’t sue because they lost legal guardianship of their son. The foster mother has been charged with risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons.

PRESTON MEETING ON PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT

Members of the public will have a chance to voice their opinion on a conceptual master plan submitted by the Mohegan Tribe for the redevelopment of the former state hospital property in Preston. A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for February 23rd at Preston Town Hall. The Mohegans have proposed building a theme park, a water park, a sports facility, retail, housing units, a marina and other attractions on the Route 12 site.

DAD OF CHRISTMAS FIRE VICTIMS DEAD

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) – A charity started by a man whose three daughters were killed in a Stamford fire on Christmas morning in 2011 says he has died at the age of 51. The death of Matthew Badger was announced Thursday by the Lily Sarah Grace Fund. It did not provide further details. The fire at a Victorian home owned by the children’s mother, New York advertising executive Madonna Badger, killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky. Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, escaped the flames. Borcina, a contractor, had been renovating the house. Matthew Badger filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Borcina, his construction company, other contractors and the city of Stamford.