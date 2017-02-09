THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

STORM MOVING FASTER THAN EXPECTED

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winter Storm Chris arrived on Thursday morning and could drop as much as 18 inches of snow in parts of the state. Gov. Dannel Malloy activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center at 5 a.m. to coordinate the state’s response efforts. He asked all nonessential employees for first and second shifts to stay home in advance of the storm. Malloy held a briefing on the storm at 9 a.m. He said that while his office was not anticipating major power outages from the storm, he said the concern was with travel. “The roads are open, but that is subject to change,” Malloy said. He said his office was working to coordinate response efforts with neighboring states like Rhode Island and Massachusetts. “My advice to motorists is to stay home,” Malloy said. “We’re expecting heavy snow to last until 2 p.m. with snow ending altogether around 4 p.m.”

MAN THREATENS WOMAN

A Groton City man has been charged after police say he threatened to kill a woman, and punched her car windows. 50-year old Thomas Maynard is accused of pushing the woman around 5 Tuesday afternoon, and said he would shoot her to death. The woman ran to her car, when Maynard repeatedly punched the car window. There were two juveniles inside the motor vehicle at the time. Guns and other weapons were seized.

LOCAL LAWMAKERS CONCERNED

Local lawmakers are voicing their concerns about Governor Malloy’s budget proposal. Griswold Republican Representative Kevin Skulczyck says he’s especially upset over the Governor’s plan to change the state’s education cost sharing formula, while requiring municipalities to share the cost of teacher pensions. Groton Democratic Representative Christine Conley says the Governor’s plan to change the state’s education cost sharing formula would really hurt her town. Both Skulczyck and Conley say they oppose the Governor’s 250-million dollar proposal to renovate the XL Center in Hartford in hopes of attracting an NHL hockey team.