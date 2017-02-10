FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









EXPECT MORE SNOW

Even as the Northeast digs out from a blockbuster midweek storm that dropped a foot and a half of snow in some areas, the region is bracing for more winter weather that has the potential to drop another foot in some areas. The National Weather Service forecast several inches of snow Saturday for New England and predicted possible totals by Monday up to 9 inches in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and 18 inches in the region’s northern three states. Nathan Trimble of Providence, Rhode Island, was not looking forward to more shoveling. But he said he’s lived in New England all his life and will “deal with it.”

GROTON’S READY FOR A FIGHT

Groton state senator Heather Somers will be joined by Groton’s representatives in the state house and town officials Monday morning to protest state funding cuts for the municipality in Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget proposal. Groton stands to lose more than 14-million dollars in state aid, the largest loss of any Connecticut city or town. Somers says she plans to fight that cut, calling it devastating, irresponsible, and unacceptable. A press conference is scheduled for 10 AM Monday in the Groton School Administration Building.

WATCH THE ROOF!!

Norwich’s Director of Building Inspections James Troger plans to keep a close eye on the crumbling Reid and Hughes building over the next few days. Thursday’s heavy snow, combined with predicted snow and rain over the weekend, is causing concern that a partial collapse of the right portion of the building’s roof could get worse. A scheduled Friday morning meeting between city officials and a developer interested in renovating the building into retail and residential space was cancelled due to the storm. City officials are seeking bids to demolish the structure, while local and state historic preservation officials are hoping to block the demolition, so the property can be redeveloped.

FIRST PLEA IN STERLING MURDER

The first plea has been entered in the murder case of a Sterling teenager. 18-year old Dustin Warren pleaded not guilty Friday in Danielson Superior Court to charges of evidence tampering, and interfering in the investigation into the fatal stabbing of 18-year old Todd Allen. Warren is out on 125-thousand dollars bond, and is due back in court March 20th. Two other defendants are due in court next month. 19-year old Kevin Weismore is charged with fatally stabbing Allen, as well as tampering with evidence. A probable cause hearing is set for March 7th. 19-year old David Howard is to enter a plea March 3rd. He’s also charged with evidence-tampering. All defendants are also from Sterling. Allen’s body was found in the woods January 13th after reported missing the day after Christmas.

FIREMAN ACCUSED OF SELLING COCAINE

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – A firefighter in Connecticut has been accused of selling cocaine while on duty. The Norwalk Hour reports Norwalk police arrested 45-year-old Mark Monroe without incident Thursday following a months-long investigation.

Police say Monroe sold cocaine to undercover officers on at least four occasions. Two of those times were while he was on duty. Investigators executing search warrants on Monroe’s home and car reported finding cocaine, illegal prescription pills and hundreds of hypodermic needles. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.

Monroe faces 24 drug and weapons-related charges and has been held on a $150,000 bond. He is slated to appear in court Feb. 17.

SUPER BOWL SNACK STEALER

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Connecticut man stole the snacks he fed his guests at the Super Bowl party he hosted. Police say 31-year-old Richard Tenore, of Torrington, faces a misdemeanor sixth-degree larceny charge. The Republican-American reports that it was one of the guests at Sunday’s party who tipped off authorities.

The guest told police that Tenore said he swiped cheese, pepperoni and liverwurst from a Stop & Shop supermarket. She took a photo of the snacks, sent it to a friend who worked at the store and that friend informed store security. After reviewing surveillance video, store security called police. Tenore allegedly told police he was broke. Tenore was released on a promise to appear in court. He could not be reached for comment.

38 STUDIOS SETTLEMENT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A judge has approved a $16 million settlement, ending the lawsuit over Rhode Island’s failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company. Superior Court Judge Michael Silverstein heard Friday from the state economic development agency and the state’s financial adviser on the deal. 38 Studios moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt. Combined settlements in the case total about $61 million. The state’s lawyer says it was “worthwhile.” Still pending is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Wells Fargo and the economic development agency, accusing them of making misleading statements about bonds used to fund the deal. A tentative settlement agreement with the economic development agency awaits SEC approval.