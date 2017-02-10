FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE









CUTS MADDEN LAWMAKERS

Reeling from the governor’s budget released this week that cuts funding for Groton more than any municipality in the state, local leaders are vowing to fight. State Senator Heather Somers scheduled a press conference this morning at the school administration building and invited local leaders and her fellow colleagues in the General Assembly. That event was postponed due to the aftermath of yesterday’s blizzard. Somers says the cuts are devastating , irresponsible and unacceptable. She thinks the prospect of such cuts will lead to huge tax increases and invites businesses to leave for greener pastures in other states. A makeup date for the press conference is expected to be announced today.

CROWN PIZZA EXPANDED

A Waterford restaurant, that earned some fame during last season’s World Series, has expanded. Crown Pizza on Boston Post Road has doubled in size after renovations. The remodeling came after then-Cleveland Indians outfielder Rajai Davis put a Crown Pizza hat in the dugout during the World Series and it was caught on Fox television’s national broadcast. Davis grew up in New London and lives in East Lyme and is a regular at the restaurant and friends with the owner.

UCFS CLOSING

United Community and Family Services is taking another step today toward setting up shop in Griswold. Officials say the agency will close today on the sale of property on Main Street. Griswold residents have been UCFS’ second largest client base in their Norwich office so officials say it make since to put an office in town. A two-story of more than 12,000 square feet is going up first with another 4,000 square feet going up later.

AFTER THE BLIZZARD

(Hartford, CT) — The cleanup continued this morning across the region following the most significant snowfall of the year. Governor Dannel Malloy says Suffield topped the snow accumulation list with 17 inches. Generally Southeastern Connecticut got a foot of the powder. The snow rolled in quickly yesterday morning and fell quickly, at times at a pace of more than two inches an hour. State Police responded to numerous crashes and spin outs on Connecticut highways, which remained open throughout the storm. Roads earlier this morning were described by the state Department of Transportation as inconsistent.