SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

WATERFORD POLICE SEEK HELP IN IDENTIFYING SUSPECTS

The Waterford Police Department is looking to identify two suspects described as black females, wearing a parka style jacket and carrying tote bags. The women were observed entering Waterford Wine and Spirits, at approximately 3:40 P.M. Friday. selecting one expensive bottle of alcohol, concealing the alcohol and then exiting the store making no attempt to pay for them. They’re believed to have fled the scene in a dark colored SUV style vehicle, possibly an Acura. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police department.

APARTMENT FIRE IN NIANTIC DISPLACES 11 RESIDENTS (NEW LONDON DAY)

Eight adults and three children were displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom tore through an apartment at 46 East Pattagansett Road in Niantic just after 6:00 friday night. A boy was in the bedroom at the time and witnessed the fire. Authorities say they believe the witnesses account but did not elaborate. There were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

UNCAS LEAP AREA MASTER PLAN SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT MARCH 1ST

City Planner Deanna Rhodes announced a public informational meeting about the design of the Uncas Leap Heritage Area master plan will be held on March 1st at the Norwich Free Academy campus. The project’s consultant, Milone & MacBroom, will present an overview of the grant-funded master plan for Uncas Leap and discussion about the city’s vision for the site as a cultural heritage and tourism attraction. The publics input is encouraged.

FIREFIGHTER CHARGED WITH SELLING COCAINE WHILE ON DUTY (WFSB)



NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – A firefighter in Connecticut has been accused of selling cocaine while on duty. The Norwalk Hour reports Norwalk police arrested 45-year-old Mark Monroe without incident Thursday following a months-long investigation. Police say Monroe sold cocaine to undercover officers on at least four occasions. Two of those times were while he was on duty. Investigators executing search warrants on Monroe’s home and car reported finding cocaine, illegal prescription pills and hundreds of hypodermic needles. He’s been placed on administrative leave pending the court case.

Monroe faces 24 drug and weapons-related charges and has been held on a $150,000 bond. He is slated to appear in court Feb. 17. It couldn’t immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

HARTFORD PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT FAILED CHILD ABUSE COMPLAINTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A state report has found Hartford public schools failed to adequately respond to child abuse and neglect allegations of over many years.

Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said Friday that her office’s nine-month review revealed district officials didn’t follow protocols for reporting potential abuse and harassment. She said employees repeatedly accused of misconduct were often allowed to remain on the job for months or even years, among other issues. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who requested the review, said he was outraged at “the level of dysfunction and lack of accountability.” Acting Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the report was an “urgent call” to make fundamental changes. The review was prompted by the arrest of former school administrator Eduardo Genao for allegedly sending explicit text messages to a 13-year-old girl. Genao has pleaded not guilty.

TRIAL BEGINS FOR MAN ACCUSED OF TOSSING INFANT FROM BRIDGE (WFSB)



MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Testimony has begun in the trial of a man accused of throwing his 7-month-old son to his death from a bridge over the Connecticut River.

Tony Moreno has pleaded innocent to charges of murder and risk of injury to a child. He had been working out a custody agreement with the boy’s mother when he sent her a text on the night of July 5, 2015, saying “He’s dead.” Aaden Moreno’s body was recovered from the river two days later. A police officer testified that when he arrived at the Arrigoni Bridge he saw Moreno throw himself off and begin treading water. A judge ruled earlier this week that a confession Moreno gave to police when he was in the hospital can be used as evidence in the trial.

OFFICIALS: 6 HOSPITALIZED AFTER HOUSE FIRE

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – Fire officials say six people were hospitalized after a fire at a New Britain home. Firefighters responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon. About eight to 10 people were rescued. Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and one also suffered an ankle injury after jumping out of the burning building. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening. The Hartford Courant reports two firefighters were taken to the hospital for undisclosed issues. The American Red Cross is assisting at least a dozen people who have been displaced. It’s unclear what sparked the blaze. The house has since been condemned.

THE LATEST: AFTER MIDWEEK STORM, MORE SNOW IS ON THE WAY (WFSB)



BOSTON (AP) – Even as the Northeast digs out from a blockbuster midweek storm that dropped a foot and a half of snow in some areas, the region is bracing for more winter weather that has the potential to drop another foot in some areas. The National Weather Service forecast several inches of snow Saturday for New England and predicted possible totals by Monday up to 9 inches in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and 18 inches in the region’s northern three states. Nathan Trimble of Providence, Rhode Island, was not looking forward to more shoveling. But he said he’s lived in New England all his life and will “deal with it.”

4 PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING PROTEST OVER YALE SLAVERY TIES (WFSB)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Four people have been arrested at a peaceful protest over a Yale University residential college named after a former U.S. vice president and ardent slavery supporter. New Haven police say two men and two women were charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct Friday afternoon after they sat in the middle of a street blocking traffic. The department said the protest and arrest were pre-planned. The street was reopened to traffic after about 15 minutes. The protest comes as Yale officials are expected to meet this weekend to again consider changing the name of Calhoun College, which is named after John C. Calhoun. The 1804 Yale graduate was a U.S. vice president and South Carolina senator. The school declined to change the name last year.