SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH

New London — The Day reports an unresponsive person found in a New London residence was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital on Saturday and pronounced dead, prompting an investigation. Fire department and medic crews were called to 24 Rogers St. shortly after noon for a report of an unconscious male, and they called in police after arriving to the scene, according to a release issued by police Saturday evening. The man was transported to L+M, where he was pronounced dead, the release said. Police identified the man as 52-year-old Anthony Johnson, who was living at the residence. Police said the cause of death was not known. Narcotics evidence and paraphernalia were found at the scene and an autopsy has been scheduled, according to the release. The State Attorney’s Office and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been notified and were assisting in the investigation. Police are asking anyone with any information about Johnson’s death to contact the city police department’s Detective Division by calling (860) 447-1481 or to submit an anonymous tip via its Tips 411 system.

NORWICH ETHICS COMMISSION – TWO NEW CASES

NORWICH — Norwich’s Ethics Commission is deliberating six complaints related to the controversial May trip by several officials to the Kentucky Derby and now has two new cases on its schedule. The Bulletin reports the commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall to discuss the new cases in executive session, where the public and media are not allowed. It’s part of the process of reviewing ethics complaints that protects those who might be the targets of baseless allegations. The $342,330 May 5-8 trip, first reported in October by The Bulletin, included private jet transportation, a stay in an upscale hotel and private tables at Churchill Downs for the 44 participants. CMEEC has held the so-called “strategic retreats” to the Derby yearly since 2013, with officials citing them as opportunities to build relationships among CMEEC board members from various parts of Connecticut. The trips did not include business meetings or workshops.

YALE-CALHOUN COLLEGE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — After years of debate, Yale University is changing the name of a residential college named after a 19th century alumnus who ardently supported slavery. The university said Saturday it’s renaming Calhoun College after trailblazing computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper, a mathematician-turned-Navy rear admiral. Yale says it’s the final decision on a controversy that boiled over with campus protests in 2015. Yale President Peter Salovey says John C. Calhoun was a white supremacist at odds with the university’s values. Salovey had announced in April that the school would keep Calhoun’s name in order to not erase history, but says this is an exceptional case because promoting slavery was Calhoun’s principal legacy. Calhoun was a vice president and senator from South Carolina who contended that slavery was a “positive good.”

DRUG LAB-PROBATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Westerly man has been given probation for operating a drug lab that caused an apartment building fire in 2015. U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell imposed the three-year sentence on 41-year-old Scott Slagel Friday. Prosecutors had sought a 27-month prison sentence. Slagel pleaded guilty last May to endangering human life while illegally manufacturing a controlled substance. He admitted to operating a butane hash oil lab from his apartment, which caused a fire in the early morning hours of November 27, 2015. Investigators found marijuana plants, cans of butane, glass tubes, and a vacuum oven in his unit. Slagel said he used the equipment to make butane hash oil through a potentially explosive manufacturing process.

CONNECTICUT GUARD DEPLOYMENT

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — A send-off ceremony is scheduled this weekend for 300 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard who are deploying to the Middle East. The East Granby-based 103rd Airlift Wing will provide maintenance, security and logistics support for missions in the region. The ceremony is set for Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Air National Guard Base Hangar in East Granby. This is the unit’s first large-scale deployment since 2013.

FISHING MONITORS

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (AP) — A New England fishermen’s group suing the federal government over the cost of at-sea monitoring is scheduled to present oral arguments before the federal Court of Appeals in March. The monitors are workers who collect data that help the government craft fishing regulations. The government shifted the cost of paying for monitors to fishermen last year. A group led by New Hampshire fisherman David Goethel sued the government over the rule change. The fishermen lost in federal district court and appealed. Attorneys say the arguments are set to take place March 7. Monitors can cost hundreds of dollars per day. Fishermen argue it represents an illegal new cost burden they can’t shoulder in an era of tight quotas. The rules apply to fishermen of species such as cod and sole.

38 STUDIOS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has approved a $16 million settlement, ending the lawsuit over Rhode Island’s failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company. Superior Court Judge Michael Silverstein heard Friday from the state economic development agency and the state’s financial adviser on the deal. 38 Studios moved from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010 in exchange for a $75 million loan guarantee, then went bankrupt. Combined settlements in the case total about $61 million. The state’s lawyer says it was “worthwhile.” Still pending is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Wells Fargo and the economic development agency, accusing them of making misleading statements about bonds used to fund the deal.