MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

UCONN WOMEN NOTCH NUMBER 100

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help top-ranked UConn to its 100th consecutive victory with a 66-55 win over No. 6 South Carolina on Monday night. Coach Geno Auriemma never thought his team would come close to reaching the century mark, let alone break the previous NCAA record set by the Huskies from 2008-10. The Hall of Fame coach set up the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country, playing five of the top eight teams in the AP women’s basketball poll before Monday.

They came away victorious in each one. The Huskies (25-0) last lost on Nov. 17, 2014, at Stanford. Trailing 29-28 late in the first half, the Huskies scored seven straight to take a six-point halftime lead. South Carolina (21-3) cut its deficit to 40-37 midway through the third quarter, but Williams had consecutive layups to start an 11-2 run to close the period and put the game away.



NORWICH OFFICIALS CITED FOR ETHICS VIOLATIONS

Strong sanctions are being recommended by the Norwich Ethics Commission against five city officials who attended a lavish trip last May to the Kentucky Derby. The trip was fully paid-for by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, which Norwich Public Utilities belongs to. The Commission ruled that the officials violated the city’s ethics code. The harshest measures are proposed against N-P-U General Manager John Bilda, and Division Manager Steve Sinko. They include more restrictions on business travel. The panel recommends Bilda could be terminated from his job if he violates the travel restrictions. The Commission is also calling for both officials to fully compensate the city for their portion of the travel expenses, and that letters of reprimand be placed in their files. City Mayor Deb Hinchey and the chair and vice-chair of the city’s board of Public Utilities Commissioners have also been cited, and are being ordered to pay back a portion of their travel expenses. The two utility commissioners are also being asked to relinquish their chairmanship and vice-chairmanship roles, although they can remain on the board. The city council has the final say on any punishment.

GROTON OFFICIALS SAY THEY’LL FIGHT!!

Local lawmakers in Groton are vowing to fight the massive cuts in state aid proposed by Governor Dannel Malloy in his budget package. The town is slated to lose over 14-million dollars in funding, something that doesn’t sit well with Groton Representative Joe de la Cruz. He says the Governor should have been more transparent when crafting his spending plan. Groton Superintendent Michael Granier says a nine-million dollar reduction in school funding would require massive staffing cuts, leading to larger class sizes. State Senator Heather Somers says the loss in state aid could also jeopardize the future of the Groton Sub Base when the federal government conducts another Base Realignment and Closure process.

COURTNEY TELLING COLLEAGUES RAIL PLAN IS NO GOOD

Eastern Connecticut’s Congressman says a proposed new Amtrak line that would speed up rail travel between Boston and New York City would butcher the shoreline towns it cuts through and he’ll work to block any funding to build it. Federal railroad regulators are considering proposed changes for Amtrak’s Boston-to-Washington Northeast Corridor route. One recommendation would create a straighter route for high-speed trains through coastal eastern Connecticut and southwest Rhode Island. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said Monday that he expressed vehement opposition to the plan to the House Appropriations Committee, whose members would have to sign off on funding for the project. Courtney says it’s a “pre-emptive strike.” He says Connecticut’s congressional delegation will make sure no funding moves forward. Some Rhode Island lawmakers also oppose the plan.

I-84 PARTIALLY REOPENED

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) – Some lanes of a Connecticut highway have reopened after being closed for nearly 24 hours after a tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials crashed. Both sides of Interstate 84 in Tolland were closed to traffic and nearby homes were evacuated when the truck rolled over on Sunday evening. The eastbound side remained closed until about 6 p.m. Monday, when two of its lanes reopened. Environmental officials say the vehicle was carrying a load of chemicals, including acids, peroxides and ammonia solutions. Crews were trying to determine whether there were any spills. The cleanup was complicated because the truck rolled down a steep 30-foot embankment in snowy and icy weather. The driver was cited for driving too fast for the conditions.