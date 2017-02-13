MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Many states are moving toward eliminating the death penalty, but three Connecticut lawmakers are trying to bring it back. Republican Rep. Kevin Skulczyck of Griswold, along with Robert Sampson and Kurt Vail have proposed bills that would reinstate capital punishment, which was abolished by the state Supreme Court in 2015. Sampson believes the death penalty deters crime, and some crimes are so heinous that execution is warranted.

HYGENIC GETTING ROOF

The amphitheater at the Hygenic Art Park in New London is getting an addition that will prolong the outdoor season. A roof is expected to be constructed by the summer. It’s $300,000 price tag is being funded by state bonds and private donations. Hygenic officials say once the roof is up, outdoor performances can be offered from April to November. Well-known architect Jason Holtzman, who used to attend the Williams School in New London, is designing the roof.