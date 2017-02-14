TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NO RE-VOTE

We’ll have to wait a bit to see if the Norwich School Board can reverse its January decision that said no to a proposed school restructuring plan. A scheduled re-vote on the proposal was postponed Tuesday night because only five of the nine panel members were at the monthly board meeting. A 4 to 4 vote last month rejected a plan that would have put all kindergarten through sixth grade students into four expanded and renovated school buildings. Board member Dennis Slopak is holding out hope that a proposed single school complex for all seven grade levels can still be considered. No date has been announced yet as to when the school board will reconsider the consolidation.

MONEY FOR SPRAGUE, STONINGTON BROWNFIELDS

Sprague is receiving a 2-million dollar state grant toward the demolition and remediation of the former Baltic Mill. The town has been marketing the property to potential developers for a mixed-use project. Meanwhile, Stonington is receiving 200-thousand dollars from the state to assess 123 Greenemanville Avenue in Mystic. The grants are part of an overall 6-point-9 million dollars package of state grants to assess and rehabilitate brownfields sites.

FOXWOODS SLOTS DOWN

Slots revenues were down last month for the Foxwoods Resort Casino. Officials say January’s totals are 2-point-6 percent lower than January of last year. It’s the fourth straight month the casino is reporting a decline in year-over-year slots revenues. Mohegan Sun is scheduled to announce its January numbers on Wednesday.

STATE CLAIMS IT CAN’T BE SUED BY TRIBE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State officials are claiming government immunity in response to a lawsuit by a Native American tribe seeking more than $600 million for land it says the state seized from its reservation from 1801 to 1918. The state attorney general’s office asked a state judge in Hartford on Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit filed in October by the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation. The motion includes the state’s first public response to the lawsuit. The tribe alleges the state took 2,000 of the 2,400 acres in the tribe’s reservation in western Connecticut and sold the land, but never compensated the tribe. The state says it’s immune from the lawsuit. It also questions the Tribal Nation’s standing to file the lawsuit because at least two other factions of the tribe claim leadership authority.